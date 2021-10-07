WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
34% of Adults Report Ever Having Experienced Domestic Violence, But 26% — and 36% of Gen Z and Millennials — Say They Have Experienced It Over The Last 18 Months Alone
__________________________
Prelude to Domestic Violence?
Pandemic Challenges Tempers, Personal Relationships
__________________________
COVID-19 Hard on the Mental State of All Americans But Younger Generation Hit Hardest:
- 67% of Gen Z and Millennials — Compared to 42% of Gen X and Baby Boomers — Say Their State of Mind/Mental Health Has Gotten Worse During COVID-19
- 65% of Gen Z and Millennials — Compared to 52% of Gen X and Baby Boomers — Say They Feel Much More Isolated and Alone Since the Pandemic
- 55% of Gen Z and Millennials — Compared to 36% of Gen X and Baby Boomers — Say They Don't Know What To Do About Their Anger/Frustration Over COVID-19
__________________________
65% of Adults Say Too Much Attention Given to COVID-19's Physical Effects…
And Not Enough to Its Impact on Mental Health
__________________________
Parents with Kids Under Age 18 Need Help:
- 59% of Parents with Kids at Home (vs. 39% w/o Kids at Home) Say Temper
- Has Gotten Worse During COVID
- 31% (vs. 17% w/o Kids at Home) Have Started or Increased Use of Alcohol or Drugs
- 35% (vs. 22% w/o Kids at Home) Say Increased Stress Makes Them More Fearful of Domestic Violence
__________________________
Domestic Violence Expert: "Social Distancing May Help Contain COVID-19's Spread, But It's Had The Opposite Effect on Domestic Abuse. Time for A National Conversation on Domestic Violence"
__________________________
America is stressed — and lashing out.
Increased feelings of isolation, anger and stressed personal relationships as a result of COVID-19 have contributed to a broad range of abusive and frequently violent domestic behaviors including physical, emotional and verbal abuse, according to the results of a nationwide survey released here today by Saving Promise, one of the nation's leading non-profits focused on domestic violence prevention. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Visit http://www.savingpromise.org/media/press-release/ to view the full press release.
CONTACTS:
Heather Emerson: hemerson@tillerllc.com
Rob Densen: rdensen@tillerllc.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/domestic-violence-month-survey-finds-stressed-relationships-and-growing-anger-isolation-during-covid-19-point-to-increased-rates-of-domestic-violence-301394692.html
SOURCE Saving Promise