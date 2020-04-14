ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned treatment staff at Domus Retreat (https://domusretreat.com/) recently acknowledged the great burden that nationwide social distancing campaigns represent for at-risk populations like those suffering with substance abuse issues. Physical isolation from extended family and friends, as well as isolation from the community at large, is known to exacerbate existing mental health issues, often resulting in relapses for people who are in varying stages of substance-abuse recovery. Domus Retreat is an exclusive opioid treatment program that has pledged to stay open to help its patients, navigating statewide quarantine challenges to do so.
"Most people suffering from substance abuse also have issues with depression and anxiety," said Clare Waismann, CATC – Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor and the founder of Waismann Method® Rapid Detox Center and Domus Retreat®. "Being in a moment of crisis, especially one that has no clear end in sight, brings people to a new level of emotional instability. Naturally, those already suffering from substance abuse issues will reach for the most familiar tool to alleviate the discomfort of anxiety, which is often drugs and alcohol. We have been working hard to maintain our facility, keeping our doors open in order to help those who feel at risk of slipping back into old, destructive habits. It has been a challenge to stay open, but one we feel is necessary in today's unprecedented reality."
Domus Retreat: Providing Private Opioid Addiction Treatment in Large Environment with Limited Number of Clients
Domus Retreat maintains a small but qualified staff at all times to meet exclusive clientele needs.
Domus Retreat is a unique drug treatment program, specializing in the treatment of those suffering from opioid use disorder. The program is individually designed with an in-depth understanding of each patient involved. Our team of professionals understands that addiction is the symptom, not the problem, and thus works to diagnose the underlying issues that lead the individual to addictive behaviors.
"The pandemic has not kept us from our mission of providing support for those who are currently suffering from opioid use disorder," said Waismann. "We have adjusted our services to continue offering treatment to those in need during this particularly difficult time. We understand that we are living in unprecedented times, and you may have additional concerns about the well-being of patients. We want to reassure you that our priority and commitment continue to be providing safety and life-saving options to people in need: Patients have their own private suites and verandas at our treatment center. Our center is cleaned and sanitized multiple times daily by our trained housekeeping staff. We educate staff and have required them to undergo a three hour COVID-19 precaution course, to better protect themselves and our guests. Because our client milieus at Domus Retreat are limited to six patients, our environments provide the perfect opportunity for wellness, while also limiting risk to COVID-19 exposure."
Nationwide quarantines, while important and necessary, may also lead to unfortunate addiction relapses. We are here not just for those who are currently using opioids, but for those who feel at risk of relapsing and need a momentary-safe environment.
About Domus Retreat
Domus Retreat is a private haven for professional, personalized recovery and recuperation for opioid use disorder. It is one of the nation's most exclusive treatment centers using effective, non-judgmental and compassionate care. Give yourself or a loved one the gift of health. Together we will recover!
