PLYMOUTH, Mass., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donald R. Nash, PhD, is a distinguished biographee of Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are chosen from among a pool of the most prominent professionals and are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
An accomplished immunologist and bacteriologist, Dr. Nash retired as a professor and the associate director of the Center for Pulmonary and Infectious Disease Control at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler in 1999. Attaining this position in 1992, he considers his work sponsoring and developing the aforementioned pulmonary disease center to be the absolute highlight of his career. The Center for Pulmonary and Infectious Disease Control was initially opened to support physicians treating tuberculosis, providing these medical professionals with a place to conduct research and present lectures to physicians and other professionals in the area.
Joining the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler as an associate professor in 1972, Dr. Nash further flourished as the director of the hybridoma core from 1985 to 1992. Alongside this tenure, he contributed his skills as an adjunct professor to the University of Texas at Tyler beginning in 1975. Prior to his work in Texas, Dr. Nash served as a senior research scientist with the World Health Organization in Lausanne, Switzerland from 1971 to 1972.
An associate professor in the John A. Burns School of Medicine at the University of Hawaii at Manoa from 1970 to 1971, Dr. Nash was notably selected by the U.S. Agency for International Development to teach a six-week immunology course at a medical school in Vietnam in 1970. Previously, he had been active as a postdoctoral fellow at the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium from 1968 to 1970 and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1967 to 1968. Advising young, aspiring professionals to stick to their ideas, Dr. Nash emphasizes the importance of conducting all of the necessary research, writing and studying to understand how to assemble ideas to make them useful to colleagues.
Pursuing his early education in a boarding school in Newport for 5 years, 5 years in Essex Junction, VT and Ludlow, MA and 4 years at Classical High School in Springfield, MA. Dr Nash then earned a Bachelor of Arts at the American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1961. Becoming fascinated with the field of immunology, he continued his academic efforts with a Master of Science from Boston College in 1963 and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1967. Throughout his studies and career, Dr. Nash has been motivated by such mentors as Dr. John Schwab, a professor the University of North Carolina, and Professor Joseph Heremans at the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium), who was one of the top people operating in the field internationally.
For excellence in his career, Dr. Nash has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades over the years. Recognized as a Marquis Who's Who Top Professional, he has previously been featured in the first edition of Who's Who in Science and Engineering and the 23rd edition of Who's Who in the South and Southwest. Furthermore, Dr. Nash has been presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor conferred by Marquis Who's Who.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Joseph Nash and Bernadette K. Valley, Dr. Nash has a large extended family in Canada as well, which included his grandparents. Happily married to Mary B. Campbell since 1963, he is also the proud father of one son, Brendon A. Nash. In his free time, Dr. Nash maintains his eBay store, bkwrmdon, where he sells books on a wide range of topics, collectable stamps and other items.