BERKELEY, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancel Corona (cancelcorona.org), a website to easily calculate what you're not spending while hunkered down at home and donate to highly-vetted nonprofits fighting COVID-19, launches today. Coronavirus canceled everything. But if we donate a bit of what we don't spend during quarantine, we can fund the fight to cancel it back. Powered by Momentum, an automatic donation platform, Cancel Corona is launching with three initiatives:
Donate Your Commute
50 million Americans are now WFH. Donate what you save on your commute to help people who are suddenly without work. NPR reports that 23 million Americans have been laid off or had their work hours reduced because of coronavirus. At the same time, 50 million people are now WFH. Cancel Corona built a tool to calculate how much people save by not paying for their usual commute. Set it up once, and automatically donate every weekday to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Relief Fund to help re-employ, support, and rebuild the communities most affected by the pandemic.
Donate Your Meals
Donate what you save not eating out to kids in need of free school lunches. School closures due to coronavirus are causing 22 million children to lose access to free school meals. At the same time, Americans are collectively saving over $1 billion each day by not eating out. Cancel Corona's calculator helps people identify how much they save and enables them to automatically donate some of those savings to Feeding America, bringing food to kids in need.
Donate Your Drinks
Donate what you save on drinks to vetted nonprofits. Americans typically spend over $200 million each day on alcohol, but now almost every bar is closed. People can calculate what they're saving and donate it to a collection of organizations fighting coronavirus including the Center for Disease Control (CDC) Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Donations are made every day at happy hour.
Coming Next: Donate Your [Anything]. Calculate savings from any spending interrupted by the pandemic and help fund the fight against coronavirus.