FALMOUTH, Maine, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Promerica Health announced today that noted health care executive Donato Tramuto has joined the organization as Chairman in Residence. The announcement was made by Steve Woods, President/CEO of Promerica Health and TideSmart Global.
"Donato Tramuto will be a key part of Promerica Health's future," said Woods. "Given his vast leadership experience in health care, I will be relying on his insights and strategic thinking as we execute Promerica Health's growth plan and strive to take the company to the next level."
Tramuto most recently served as CEO for Tivity Health, a leading provider of fitness, nutrition, and social engagement solutions whose assets include SilverSneakers®, Nutrisystem®, Prime® Fitness, Wisely Well™, South Beach Diet® and WholeHealth Living®. With more than 35 years of health care experience, Tramuto is also a noted philanthropist with a deep commitment to global health. In 2011, he founded Health eVillages, a non-profit organization that provides state-of-the-art mobile health technology in the most challenging clinical environments; Promerica Health is a Health eVillages strategic partner. Tramuto also founded the Maine-based non-profit Tramuto Foundation.
"I have known Steve Woods for many years and continue to be extraordinarily impressed with his vision for ensuring that high quality, innovative health care is accessible to all," Tramuto said. "His dedication to developing new and successful strategies to meet the health care needs of all segments of the population is unwavering. I am deeply honored to join with Steve and his Promerica Health team as we work to move the needle in our shared mission to make this world more just and fair."
Founded in 2003, Promerica Health, a TideSmart Global company, is a leader in the field of health engagement, using clinical, marketing, and logistics capabilities to transform the health experience. With a fleet of clinically compliant mobile health vehicles, Promerica Health partners with leading employers, brands, payers, providers, retailers, public health departments, and advocacy organizations to provide health screenings, biometric testing, immunizations, and other solutions nationwide. Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with the state of Maine to provide mobile Covid-19 testing in underserved areas of the state.
"Donato Tramuto has been widely recognized for both his leadership prowess and his decades-long commitment to innovation and social change," Woods said. "With his assistance, I look forward to Promerica Health continuing to lead the field in delivering transformative health experiences, wherever and whenever they are needed."
PROMERICA HEALTH®: Since 2003, Promerica Health has blended the art of engagement with the science of clinical delivery to transform the health experience and deliver healthy results. A leader in health engagement, Promerica Health, a company of TideSmart Global, uses clinical, marketing, and logistics capabilities to transform the health experience. An independent agency, Promerica Health is clinically licensed in all 50 states and offers national caliber yet cost-effective capabilities for some of the biggest companies in the U.S. www.promericahealth.com
Health eVillages: Health eVillages collaborates to advance health care access and improve the quality of care by providing state-of-the-art mobile health technology including medical reference and clinical decision support tools, as well as other community-focused resources, to medical and public health professionals in the most challenging clinical environments around the world. Our partners include the Tramuto Foundation, Sharecare, Promerica Health, Cherish Health, Skyscape, Global Impact, Medical Aid Films and more. You can find more information at http://www.healthevillages.org and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Tramuto Foundation: Since 2001, the Tramuto Foundation has helped tens of thousands of people realize the mission of creating a brighter future through student scholarships, as well as financial grants to organizations worldwide whose vision is to help right the wrong and make this world a better place for all. The Foundation has served as a voice in creating partnerships that have a sustainable and measureable impact in making the world more just and fair.