DENVER, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Donor Alliance, the federally-designated organ procurement organization serving Colorado and Wyoming, announced Laura Jeffries will move into the newly created role of Vice President of Human Resources (VP HR).
With more than 20 years of experience in human resources leadership, Jeffries will provide executive-level leadership and guidance to the organization's human resource operations in the new role. In conjunction with the Executive team, the VP HR will be responsible for fostering a highly engaged, mission-driven workforce culture in effort to continue elevating the organization's vision of maximizing organ and tissue donation throughout Colorado and Wyoming.
"We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the executive team," says Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "She has long been a driver of culture and workforce engagement for our mission-driven organization. This move will help us foster organizational growth opportunities and further equip our staff to save and heal more lives than ever before."
As Director of Human Resources at Donor Alliance, Jeffries has helped lead the organization to seven top workplace recognitions as well as the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2018. In addition to leading the organization's workforce engagement and learning and development practices, Jeffries will be responsible for long-range strategic talent management.
Before dedicating more than 10 years to the non-profit organ procurement organization, Jeffries most recently served as director of human resources at Core Business Services and Birner Dental Management Services. She holds both SHRM-SCP (SHRM Senior Certified Professional) and SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certifications and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Fort Lewis College.
About Donor Alliance
Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.
