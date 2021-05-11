DENVER, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donor Alliance, the federally designated non-profit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation in Colorado and most of Wyoming, has been recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace by The Denver Post. This is the eighth year the organization has been honored as one of the area's top small companies.
The Top Workplaces rankings are based solely on the results of an anonymous employee feedback survey. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including Alignment, Execution and Connection throughout the organization.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among Colorado's best employers for the eighth time, especially after such a challenging year," said Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO of Donor Alliance. "The resiliency and dedication of our staff are what allow us to continue propelling our mission and advocating for our cause. Last year alone, a record-breaking 622 lives were saved by 215 organ donors from our region and another 1,899 tissue donors helped to save and heal countless others. Our ability to save more lives than ever before is a direct result of our talented and passionate team."
A recognized leader in organ and tissue donation, Donor Alliance fosters a mission-driven culture through its core values: Integrity, Leadership, Excellence, Accountability and People First. In addition to traditional employee benefits like wellness programs, tuition reimbursement and a charitable contribution program, the organization offers employees something much more extraordinary: the opportunity to help save lives every day.
Visit DonorAlliance.org/Careers for more information on careers at Donor Alliance.
