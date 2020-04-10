HENDERSON, Nev., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DonorConnect is using Specialist Direct's Telepathology for Organ Procurement Organizations (OPOs) solution to improve organ recovery rates and save lives. The Specialist Direct telepathology platform improves the accuracy, speed and consistency of liver and kidney biopsy interpretations to reduce organ discard. Specialist Direct is providing DonorConnect with industry leading portable scanning technology to facilitate STAT pathology interpretations by Board-Certified pathologists and subspecialists. This information is shared in real-time with transplant surgeons and other OPOs to improve the timeliness of the organ allocation process.
"At DonorConnect we continually look for ways to honor our mission of saving and healing lives and our choice to partner with Specialist Direct allowed us to further our mission through leveraging their innovative solutions. Specialist Direct's telepathology solution provides us 24/7 access to leading pathologists who provide our transplant partners with the consistent and detailed interpretations necessary when allocating life-saving gifts. Solutions like Specialist Direct's are crucial to improving organ recovery outcomes and expanding OPO best practices," said Chuck Zollinger, Senior Director of Operations at DonorConnect.
"Specialist Direct has had the honor of providing DonorConnect with solutions that deliver reliable results and help improve the organ allocation process. Our telepathology solution not only delivers clinical best practices within the transplant space but also streamlines operations that enables OPOs like DonorConnect to focus on what they do best. Chuck's team is truly committed to honoring their mission and we're extremely grateful that they've entrusted us with this critical initiative," said W. Scott Rombach, CEO of Specialist Direct.
Specialist Direct's solution for DonorConnect facilitates organ recovery 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Through cloud technology, pathology studies are automatically routed to pathologists for real-time interpretations. Donor cases from hospitals across the State are also transmitted to the Specialist Direct team so interpretations are consistent and timely. The Specialist Direct solution improves the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of the organ recovery process to improve transplant outcomes and save lives.
ABOUT DONORCONNECT
DonorConnect is the OPO that facilitates, coordinates, registers, and advocates for donors and donor families in Utah, the Southwest corner of Wyoming and Southeast Idaho. DonorConnect also manages the Yes Utah and Yes Idaho donor registries. For more information, or to sign up on the Donor Registry, visit donorconnect.life or call 801.521.1755.
ABOUT SPECIALIST DIRECT
Specialist Direct telehealth solutions provide real-time access to the world's top medical specialists to deliver superior patient outcomes. The company's diagnostic solutions for organ procurement organizations and transplant hospitals facilitate increased organ recovery rates. Its services include telecardiology, telepathology and teleradiology. For more information visit specialistdirectinc.com.
