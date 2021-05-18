ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is hosting its annual, interactive virtual convention on June 24-26. On June 24 at 3 p.m. ET, the convention kicks off with keynote remarks from Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Join us to learn the latest about hearing health, communication access and the technologies and strategies that help people with hearing loss live well. This three-day event includes a research symposium on Hearing Care for All, and robust workshops on advances in hearing aids, accessibility through mobile devices, hearing access in the workplace and more. We look forward to gathering together in person next year in Tampa, Fla.
"Hearing health is essential," said Barbara Kelley, HLAA's Executive Director. "Through our convention, you will learn more about how you can use hearing screenings and technology to stay connected to the hearing world. Health experts and those living with hearing loss will share how they stay vital."
The educational workshops at HLAA's virtual convention would be of interest to anyone living with disabilities who seeks to learn how to advocate for themselves. This year we have a new and improved virtual event platform, Showcare, where participants can create a profile to chat with other attendees, view the live workshops and interact with exhibitors.
NEW THIS YEAR!
- An interactive Exhibit Hall will allow participants to talk one-on-one with industry representatives about the latest in assistive technologies.
- Happy Hour Meet and Greet: where you will be entertained, inspired and have the chance to connect with other participants.
About the Hearing Loss Association of America
The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, provides online learning and support webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country. https://www.hearingloss.org/
