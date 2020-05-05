NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, May 5th, Giving Tuesday Now, until May 10th, DoorDash is turning (RED) to support the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to further give back to communities in need during this unprecedented time. Together, DoorDash and (RED) are bringing awareness to COVID-19 relief efforts and enabling consumers to help give back to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response through a variety of newly launched efforts, including launching new, limited edition DELIVE(RED) campaign merchandise and creating a custom microsite where customers can donate to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response. They've also partnered to create exclusive virtual experiences with celebrity chefs in hopes of bringing more awareness to this cause. To amplify their efforts, DoorDash is donating $500,000 toward the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response to reduce the threat of COVID-19 in communities around the world.
Through the exclusive DELIVE(RED) campaign, DoorDash will donate funds to provide countries most threatened by the outbreak with essential supplies, public health expertise and more. In addition to supporting local restaurants during these troubling times, DoorDash customers will now also be able to show their support for the DELIVE(RED) campaign by donating to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response on the partnership microsite. To further amplify the campaign's reach, limited edition DELIVE(RED) merchandise is available for purchase on the microsite, with all net proceeds being donated to the fund.
Additionally, customers can enter to win one-of-a-kind, exclusive 1:1 culinary virtual experiences provided by (RED) celebrity ambassadors including Chefs Elizabeth Falkner, Lamar Moore, Hong Thaimee and Nina Compton as well as (RED) supporter, jewelry designer and kitchen queen Jennifer Fisher.
Experiences available through the DELIVE(RED) Campaign include:
(RED) Hot Thai Cooking Masterclass with Hong Thaimee
"Join chef Hong for a virtual Thai cooking masterclass, as she teaches you how to cook perhaps the best meal you'll ever create! Whether you enjoy food that's (RED) hot or mild, Hong will show you how to make some of your Thai favorites, step by step."
Virtual Brunch with Lamar Moore
"Learn how to make the best brunch of your life from native Chicagoan and Food Network champ, Chef Lamar Moore. Head to the kitchen and join Chef Moore on Zoom as you learn how to cook some INC(RED)IBLE soul food."
Bake Babka with Elizabeth Falkner
"Now that you've mastered sourdough on Instagram, take the next step and let award winning chef extraordinaire Elizabeth Falkner show you how to make chocolate cinnamon rippled babka that will make all your friends and followers jealous. Join Chef Falkner for a one-on-one Zoom baking class as you create this delicious NY iconic bread."
Virtual Dinner for Two with Nina Compton
"Looking to spice up your weeknight frozen dinners? Let James Beard-winning Chef and Owner of New Orleans' Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro, Nina Compton, teach you and your partner—or even just your roommate— on how to make a romantic, Caribbean-inspired dinner for two."
Indulge your taste buds and win Jennifer Fisher's custom blended salt seasoning every month for a year!
"This is your chance to with a year's worth of custom blended salt seasoning from jewelry designer and kitchen queen, Jennifer Fisher! One lucky winner will receive a stylish salt shipment every month for a year, including Jennifer's Universal, Spicy and Curry Salt varieties. There'll be no excuse for making food that is anything other than perfectly seasoned."
Jennifer Lotito, President & Chief Operating Officer, (RED), said: "For nearly 15 years, (RED) has joined forces with the world's most iconic brands to raise money and awareness for lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs. Today, those very same programs face catastrophic threats due to COVID-19. We are absolutely thrilled that DoorDash has stepped up with an innovative campaign that enables customers to support local businesses right here in the US, while also delivering much needed resources to communities in Africa. Thanks to DoorDash, staying home and saving lives is more impactful than ever before."
Tony Xu, DoorDash's CEO/Co-Founder said: "DoorDash's mission is grounded in building technology that can solve real problems: doing good for our partners and good for our communities. Over the past few weeks, we've leveraged our platform to provide meals to those in need, including food-insecure households, seniors, low-income families, and mobility-impaired individuals across the U.S. We're proud to have a partner in (RED) who can help us accelerate our shared efforts to give back to the communities we serve and the communities abroad that are most threatened by the COVID-19 outbreak."
About (RED)®
(RED) was founded in 2006 to engage businesses and people in the fight against AIDS. (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands that contribute proceeds from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. (RED) Partners include: 212 Carolina Herrera, Alessi, Amazon, Andaz, Apple, Balmain, Bank of America, Beats by Dr. Dre, Belvedere, Calm, Claro, Closca, Durex, eos, Girl Skateboards, Johnson & Johnson, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc, Mophie, NetJets, Primark, quip, Salesforce, Starbucks, Stella Luna, Telcel and Vespa.
To date, (RED) has generated $650 million for the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, to support HIV/AIDS grants primarily in eSwatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia. 100 percent of that money goes to work on the ground – no overhead is taken. Global Fund grants that (RED) supports have impacted 180 million people with prevention, treatment, counseling, HIV testing and care services.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.