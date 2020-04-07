NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, the nation's leading on-demand local logistics platform, today announced a partnership with Mount Sinai Health System, New York City's largest academic medical system, to donate free DashPass subscriptions offering unlimited free delivery fees to its 42,000 healthcare employees, including first responders, medical personnel and hospital staff. As part of this program, DoorDash has also teamed up with Norwegian video communications company Neat to thank the heroes on the front lines and donate $15,000 in free meals to medical workers through the distribution of DoorDash gift cards to Mount Sinai medical staff across its eight hospital campuses and large ambulatory network.
"Thanks to the heroic efforts of our physicians, nurses, trainees, students and other health care professionals on the frontline, we will win this fight against this virus. The Mount Sinai community is working around the clock to save as many lives as possible. The support from DoorDash and others is critical," said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of Mount Sinai Health System.
This partnership comes at a critical time when the New York healthcare system is strained, with hospital staff working overtime to support patients infected with COVID-19. To give back to those who care for others every day and help ensure healthcare workers can get the food they need to fuel their long hours, all Mount Sinai employees will be offered a complimentary DashPass subscription*, offering unlimited free delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of local restaurants. DoorDash is working hand in hand with Mount Sinai to designate safe and secure drop-off locations to promote contactless deliveries between Dashers and medical workers.
"The daily acts of heroism from first responders, doctors and nurses during this unprecedented time show the best of humanity, and it's incumbent upon us to give back and help support them. DoorDash appreciates all that the incredible team at Mount Sinai has contributed to serving the community, and we hope this can help make their day a little easier," said Tony Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of DoorDash.
"Neat is honored to be teaming with DoorDash and Mount Sinai to help support our healthcare heroes. We are deeply grateful to the remarkable staff at Mount Sinai, and all healthcare workers around the world who are on the frontlines each day, bravely and selflessly risking their lives to help others in the global battle against COVID-19. They are our true heroes and deserve as much help and recognition as possible," said Simen Teigre, CEO of Neat.
Following partnerships with agencies such as the NYC Department of Education to power the delivery of food to hundreds of medically fragile students and other vulnerable communities, DoorDash is actively working to serve those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic while supporting the local businesses that are the heart and soul of our communities.
DoorDash is partnering with hospitals across the U.S. and Canada to provide free access to its Corporate DashPass membership. Every doctor, nurse, and hospital employee will receive at least 60 days of free DashPass, unlocking subscription-only benefits. Hospitals looking to participate can find more information here.
*The free DashPass subscription is currently active for at least 60 days, but we may extend the duration of the membership as medical workers continue to fight the good fight. DashPass benefits are eligible on all orders from participating restaurants above $12.
About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.
About Mount Sinai Health System
The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.
For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
About Neat
Neat designs and develops pioneering video meeting devices for Zoom. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, by a team that for decades have shaped game-changing innovations for some of the most recognized brands in video communications. All Neat systems are available to buy directly online from neat.no and ship globally. Radically simply with unique features, they are easy to set-up and use, making Zoom Rooms the smoothest and best it's ever been. For more information on Zoom Rooms the Neat way, see more at www.neat.no.