Durango Outpatient Surgery Center is offering a new, incision free procedure for the treatment of hemorrhoids. The THD® Doppler Hemorrhoid System uses ultrasound technology to identify and ligate the arteries that cause painful hemorrhoidal symptoms.
Experts say roughly 40 percent of the population will experience hemorrhoids at some point in their lifetime. As many as 75 percent of people over the age of 45 are affected with the issue. For some people, hemorrhoids come and go on their own with the use of over-the-counter medications. For many others, hemorrhoids worsen and require surgical treatment.
Colorectal surgeon Samuel R. Luka, M.D., uses the innovative technology at Durango Outpatient Surgery Center to help relieve the disabling symptoms associated with hemorrhoids. "THD is done as an outpatient procedure and allows most patients to get back to work and normal activities quickly," Dr. Luka said. "My patients who are very active appreciate the quick recovery time and relief from symptoms that once limited their ability to enjoy daily activities."
With the doppler procedure, there is no cutting or removal of tissue. Instead, Dr. Luka ties off the involved artery or arteries using a self-absorbing suture. Blood flow is reduced and hemorrhoids are returned to their correct position, resulting in a reduction in swelling and bleeding. Most patients are back to work or normal activity within a week.
Hemorrhoids are a group of blood vessels in the anus and lower part of the rectum. Although they are a natural part of our anatomy, over time they may become swollen, causing itching, bleeding and pain. Swollen hemorrhoids can be caused by constipation, pregnancy, heredity, obesity and straining during bowel movements, among other factors. There are two types of hemorrhoids. External hemorrhoids lie on the outside of the anal opening. They develop under this very sensitive skin and feel like soft swellings. Internal hemorrhoids are located inside the anus and rectum and are covered by the same thin lining as the colon. Although usually painless, they can become inflamed and push outside the anus, causing irritation and pain.
THD is an alternative to other treatment methods for internal hemorrhoids. Rubber band ligation often requires several office visits over several months, and hemorrhoids may return. With stapling, excess tissue is cut out, and remaining tissue is stapled back to its original position. This procedure is associated with a higher complication rate, and recovery is generally longer than with rubber band ligation. Hemorrhoidectomy is a surgical procedure that involves removing a large amount of tissue. Patients undergoing this procedure report significant pain, and recovery can take several weeks.
