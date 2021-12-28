SEDONA, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Douglas Wyatt announces the publication of his debut book, "Holy Cow: The Miracle of Life's First Food". The aim of Wyatt's new book is to introduce bovine colostrum to wellness-minded people who may be suffering with leaky gut or facing long-term immune challenges.
In the book, Wyatt explores the historical use of colostrum and milk from Ancient Egypt to present day, and chronicles his unlikely path to the rediscovery of bovine colostrum as he searched for answers for his ailing wife, Kay.
With an exploding crisis of chronic and autoimmune diseases in Western societies, Wyatt highlights colostrum's role in halting leaky gut, preventing the crossover of toxins from the gut to the rest of the body, and curtailing inappropriate inflammatory reactions over time, contribute to disease, debilitation, and premature death.
"Desperation is an amazing tool to drive discovery," said Douglas Wyatt, director of research of the Vibrant Life Initiative. "My love for Kay, and the desire to help her heal inspired my tenacity to bring bovine colostrum to more people. It is my lifelong dream to educate as many people as I can on the root causes of disease and the healing qualities of mammalian's first food source, colostrum."
Bovine colostrum has emerged as an efficacious nutritional supplement with wide-ranging applications, and Wyatt's book offers lasting health solutions.
Paperback editions of the novel retail for $19.95 and an e-book edition is available via Amazon Kindle for $6.95.
For more information, visit: holycowbook.org.
About Douglas Wyatt
Douglas Alan Wyatt is one of the United States' pioneering authorities on the use of bovine colostrum for human and animal health, having been unofficially named "The Modern Father of Colostrum." He is well known for his work promoting the use of bovine colostrum as a gastrointestinal and immune health supplement for the prevention and management of inflammatory-related and autoimmune conditions. He is also responsible for setting the gold standard in colostrum supplement manufacturing and credited with re-introducing bovine colostrum for human consumption. Mr. Wyatt believes that colostrum's unique and powerful healing bio-actives show incredible promise for turning the tide on the prevention and treatment of the world's increasing chronic disease epidemic and may now have a role to play in deadly emerging pathogens. My. Wyatt is also a veteran, having served as a Marine Helicopter Pilot during the Vietnam War.
