NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toitū Envirocare, whose programs assist New Zealand companies to reduce their carbon footprint and commit to sustainability, has named Dove Medical Press as the winner of two awards at the Toitū Brighter Future Awards for 2021.
The Toitū Brighter Future Award for Climate Action (small organization) recognizes the largest total reduction in carbon emissions by a small company that has been certified by Toitū for at least two years. The Toitū Brighter Future Award for Climate Action (Top Reducer: closest to zero) is awarded yearly to the company of any size that has reduced its carbon footprint closest to zero emissions.
Toitū-certified since 2011, and with a reduction of 87% in 2021, Dove Medical Press was the clear winner in both categories.
"Dove Medical Press (NZ) Ltd was proud to be the first Toitū carbonzero certified publisher of medical and scientific research back in 2011," said Angela Jones, General Manager, Dove Medical Press. "Toitū carbonzero certification signals that we are taking a leadership role in medical and scientific publishing by reducing our impact on the global climate and offering a sustainable alternative for our authors."
Founded in 2001, Toitū Envirocare's team of scientists and business experts provides advice on sustainability to over 500 companies in New Zealand and abroad. The Toitū Brighter Future Awards recognize these companies' achievements in 11 different categories for excellence in climate action and environmental management.
Dove Medical Press is one of the pioneers of the open-access movement. Under the open-access model, publishers of scientific research make papers free to read, copy or download online, removing all paywall barriers to the readership. The paper-free, online-only nature of open-access also enables Dove to make further contributions to environmental sustainability, in addition to the reduction of the organization's carbon footprint that has been recognized by Toitū.
About Dove Medical Press
Dove Medical Press Ltd is part of Taylor & Francis Group, the Academic Publishing Division of Informa PLC.
We specialize in the publication of Open Access peer-reviewed journals across the broad spectrum of science, technology and especially medicine.
Dove Medical Press was founded in 2003 with the objective of combining the highest editorial standards with the 'best of breed' new publishing technologies. We have offices in Manchester and London in the United Kingdom, representatives in Princeton, New Jersey in the United States, and our editorial offices are in Auckland, New Zealand.
