BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dover Motion, a designer and manufacturer of motion solutions for life sciences and diagnostics instruments, announced that their newest product SmartStage XY, the first of its kind high performance sample positioning stage where the motion controller, drive circuit and encoder are ALL built-in, has been named a winner in both Design World's 2021 LEAP Awards and Machine Design's 2021 Idea awards in the motion control category.
In response to the increasing throughput, resolution, and stability requirements of automated microscopy, Dover Motion introduced the SmartStage™ XY series for single axis or stacked XY use. The SmartStage XY is the first of its kind high performance stage where the motion controller is built-in, and doesn't require additional instrument space for motion control electronics. This multi-axis linear motor XY Stage is compact, high performance, and is ready to be directly integrated into reliable, high-resolution automated digital microscopes.
"Leading edge Life Science and Diagnostic instruments demand more precision to identify ever smaller features within their samples even as the instruments themselves shrink to smaller footprints" said Mark Willingham, Vice President and General Manager of Dover Motion, "SmartStage XY enables both - with its unique design and unparalleled accuracy at nearly the atomic level. It is wonderful for the Dover Team to be recognized for the innovation they represent."
The 2021 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards presented by WTWH Media (Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering, and EE World, recognize innovators in technology across 12 categories including motion control, pneumatics, power electronics and software. This year's winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals.
The 2021 Idea! (Industrial Design, Engineering & Automation) Awards recognize the outstanding innovations in product design and function for the manufacturing sector. The IDEA! Award winners were chosen by the top industry experts on innovation—the readers of Machine Design and Hydraulics & Pneumatics, who cast their votes online from entries in 14 categories including motion control, robotics, automation, and machine tools.
"The 2021 IDEA! Award winners represent the continuing quest for innovation and process improvement that the industry needs and that end users expect," said Bob Vavra, senior content director for Machine Design and Hydraulics & Pneumatics. "Because these awards are selected by our readers, they reflect the value our audience places on always striving for better operational efficiency, safety and quality. We congratulate this year's IDEA! Award winners for matching that standard of excellence.
The SmartStage XY platform simplifies the motion and control into one package so instrument design teams can focus on bringing their core technology to market.
"When working with our customers, we see how all the various subsystems including motion, optics, illumination, reagent storage, and temperature control aggressively compete for the limited space available in benchtop microscopy instruments" says John Garrity, Strategic Marketing Manager at Dover Motion. "We set out to establish a platform that will help them overcome this space challenge and the resulting product is our SmartStage XY."
The SmartStage XY from Dover Motion has been awarded US Patents 10,374,530 and 10,367,436.
About Dover Motion
Dover Motion is a leading provider of precision stages and engineered motion solutions for the medical, life sciences, and diagnostics industries. With over 50 years of industry experience, the company's core strength lies in designing custom engineered motion systems and modules. As a Fortive company (NYSE:FTV), Dover Motion has the stability and resources of a multi-billion dollar organization. Put the strength of a Fortune 500 company to work for you.
