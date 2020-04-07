Down_Dog_Prenatal_Yoga.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Down Dog, the highest-rated app for practicing yoga at home, releases an app dedicated to Prenatal Yoga that will be available for free until May 1. 

This release follows the announcement last month that Down Dog made its Yoga, Yoga for Beginners, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Barre, and 7 Minute Workout apps completely free until May 1, and until July 1 for all healthcare professionals, students and teachers (K-12 to university).

"Over the last four weeks, more than three million people claimed their free membership to our Yoga and Fitness apps. We've seen tremendous engagement from the community all around the world and given the volume of people asking for Prenatal Yoga, we decided to put all our resources to support women during their pregnancy and offer them a safe alternative to take care of themselves and their baby during the COVID-19 outbreak," said Carlos Ormachea, co-founder of Down Dog.

Prenatal Yoga will offer the same benefits as all of Down Dog's fitness apps - extremely customizable workouts from 5-90 minutes with a new workout every time the app is used - with proper adjustments for every trimester. Prenatal Yoga will be available on iOS, Google Play, and Web in 10 languages.

