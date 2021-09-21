DETROIT, Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doxim® (http://www.doxim.com), the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has acquired Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a leading provider of high visibility customer documents in the healthcare, insurance and financial services sectors.
The acquisition is aligned with Doxim's strategic plan to deliver a complete range of customer communication solutions in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, government, and utility sectors. The company's portfolio of products and solutions address the entire scope and complexity associated with regulated documents and communications – from data processing to creation and omnichannel delivery.
"DTI has a solid reputation in the market for responsiveness, flexibility and sophistication in its technology-based solutions." said Doxim President and CEO Mike Rogalski. "We're pleased to have the DTI team join the Doxim family and continue this legacy of success."
DTI operates two facilities providing time-sensitive composition and distribution solutions to over 100 clients in the USA, enabling the delivery of millions of user-friendly documents, quickly and reliably.
David Jacobson, President at DTI, said, "Over the past 27 years, the DTI team has been dedicated to building long-term relationships with our clients by combining unmatched quality with unparalleled customer service. We're extremely excited for the next stage in the evolution of the business and look forward to enhanced opportunities in partnership with Doxim."
About DTI
DTI is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions enabling the composition and distribution of customer communication in the healthcare and financial services sectors. DTI delivers millions of time-sensitive, user-friendly documents on behalf of financial services, insurance, and healthcare clients. Learn more at http://www.dirtech.com
About Doxim
Doxim is the customer communications management and engagement technology leader serving financial and regulated markets, providing omnichannel document solutions and transforming experiences to strengthen engagement throughout the entire lifecycle. The Doxim Platform helps clients communicate reliably and effectively, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive increased loyalty and wallet share through personalized communications. The platform addresses key digitization, operational efficiency, and customer experience challenges through our suite of plug-and-play, integrated, SaaS software and technology solutions. Learn more at http://www.doxim.com.
