TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PPOA is honored to announce that its Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abraham Rivera has been named the practice's Chief of Medical Education. In this role, Dr. Rivera will support and proctor physicians to grow their skillset to alleviate pain and suffering by lowering dependency on medications. In addition, he'll train them to use longer-term solutions that include minimally invasive procedures.
"Physician Partners of America is a cohort of physicians passionate about pain treatment, medical advancement, education, and advocacy for fighting against the opioid epidemic in America. I am excited to lead a concerted effort to mentor other medical professionals who are committed to advancing pain relief in the medical community," said Dr. Rivera.
Dr. Rivera's pain management practice includes a focus on adopting cutting-edge technology, including minimally invasive, outpatient pain therapy. In one example, a technique designed to relieve chronic low back pain originating in the vertebrae has been shown to provide patients with a more than 60 percent reduction in chronic low back pain and an overall increase in function and mobility that can last more than five years after the procedure date. In another example, he is experienced in a method that can perform spinal implant insertion and compression safely without the need for multiple instruments, including "bulky" compressors, which reduces overall procedure time for the patient.
He is also experienced in teaching procedures including SI fusion, small decompression, neuromodulation, laser and radiofrequency ablation, kyphoplasty, and the intrathecal pump.
In addition to his leadership within PPOA, Dr. Rivera currently serves as the president of the Florida Academy of Pain Management. His work in opioid-prescribing reform earned him the Felix Linetsky, MD Award for Excellence in Education in 2018. His belief in long-term treatment for chronic pain that doesn't begin with opioid treatment is what brought him to PPOA, where his contributions help make the practice a nationally recognized pain management organization.
