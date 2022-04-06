NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey.
SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi of The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey. Dr. Lombardi founded her practice in 2018 with a vision of delivering the best in skin cancer treatments, laser techniques, and cosmetic procedures all under one roof.
"Here at The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center, we really love to get to know our patients. We want to work together with them to reach their goals," says Dr. Lombardi.
With over seven years of experience dealing with early detection of skin cancer, treatment, and over 5,000 surgeries, Dr. Lombardi confidently provides the highest quality patient care. She is committed to combining the most advanced, cutting-edge technology with a personalized approach.
Working in conjunction with her on-staff medical aesthetician, Dr. Lombardi creates custom skin care routines for her patients. Their goal is to make you feel like the best version of yourself.
This reviewed and approved NJ Top Doc believes in treating the whole patient, inside and out.
In addition to conducting medical procedures, Dr. Lombardi also counsels her patients on nutrition and their overall health as she is completing a program at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
