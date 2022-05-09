Find Local Doctors has selected renowned plastic surgeon, Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, as a 2022 Top Patient Rated New York Plastic Surgeon due to his large volume of five-star reviews from patients across multiple online sources.
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg, M.D., FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in a wide spectrum of facial, body and reconstructive surgeries. Dr. Shteynberg's exceptional reviews through reputable online sources have helped him earn this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, that helps consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise.
Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg offers a full menu of services at his state-of-the-art practice to improve one's appearance from head to toe, with gold standard facelifts, advanced breast augmentations, body lift procedures and non-surgical treatments. Dr. Shteynberg is a well-respected professional in his field and one of the best breast and body plastic surgery specialists in NYC. He has gained a reputation for his knowledge and ability to create incredible, natural-looking results in both cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery, including revision cosmetic surgery of the face, breast and body
"My goal is to help patients look and feel their best, improving their confidence and quality of life. It is such an honor to be recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon," says Dr. Shteynberg.
More about Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg:
Dr. Aleksandr Shteynberg is a double board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery at his practice Vantage Plastic Surgery, located in Manhattan at 791 Park Avenue, Suite 1B. Vantage Plastic Surgery is a cutting-edge facility that is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC). Whether it's a small change or a full-body makeover, patients can expect exceptional results with personalized care when they choose the skilled hands of Dr. Shteynberg. He has affiliations with Lenox Hill Hospital, NYU, New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, SUNY Downstate Medical Center and serves as a director of plastic surgery service at Kings County Hospital, where he performs a wide variety of surgeries, with a concentration on breast restoration for breast cancer patients.
To schedule a consultation or for more information about Vantage Plastic Surgery, please call 212-951-1877, or visit the website at https://www.vantageplasticsurgery.com/contact/.
