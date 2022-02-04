LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Alexander Rivkin has gained the attention of Find Local Doctors for his consistent exceptional patient reviews. Find Local Doctors is an easy-to-navigate online directory that helps consumers connect with local physicians who are qualified and reputable. Dr. Alexander Rivkin of Westside Aesthetics in Los Angeles, CA, is a well-respected pioneer in his field with many years of experience. He is a Yale-trained facial cosmetic surgeon and UCLA faculty member who has become a leader in the development of non-surgical cosmetic treatments. He opened his practice, Westside Aesthetics, in Los Angeles in 2002, and became the first physician to offer patients the Non-Surgical Nose Job. Dr. Rivkin's vision is to change the way aesthetic medicine is practiced today and wants patients to have more non-invasive cosmetic options. He currently divides his time between patient care, clinical research, educating other physicians, media appearances and lecturing at medical conferences throughout the world.
"Being recognized by Find Local Doctors with this award is such an honor. I strive to achieve the best possible results to create positive changes in the lives of my patients," says Dr. Alexander Rivkin.
More about Westside Aesthetics:
Founded by Yale-trained aesthetic expert Alexander Z. Rivkin, M.D., Westside Aesthetics excels at providing state-of-the-art, non-surgical aesthetic procedures that compete with the outcomes of plastic surgery. The clinic specializes in delivering non-invasive treatments in an intimate and luxurious setting.
Dr. Rivkin is an aesthetic expert and Assistant Clinical Professor at the David Geffen / UCLA School of Medicine. He is an international authority in his field and has been featured throughout the national and international media. He is best known nationally for pioneering and popularizing the Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty procedure. Dr. Rivkin divides his time between patient care, clinical research, physician education, media appearances, and lecturing at scientific conferences throughout the world. Westside Aesthetics is located at 11645 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 800 in Los Angeles, CA. and 435 N Roxbury Dr. Ste 100 in Beverly Hills, CA.
For more information, please visit http://www.westsideaesthetics.com or call 310-443-5273.
