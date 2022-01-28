LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At Westside Aesthetics, Alexander Rivkin, M.D. and his team specialize in perfecting state-of-the-art, non-surgical procedures. The medical group is pleased to announce that it is now offering Affirm's convenient service to patients, making aesthetic transformation affordable for everyone. With Affirm, individuals can select monthly payments that work for them, and it is easy to use with no hidden fees. Financing with Affirm lets patients at Westside Aesthetics pay for care in simple monthly payments, so they can look their best, without worrying about cost.
Westside Aesthetics offers a wide variety of cosmetic procedures, ranging from non-surgical rhinoplasty to injectables, laser procedures and spa services. The clinic's aesthetic injectors and medical professionals perform non-invasive, non-surgical treatments, including facial enhancements and treatments for the body and skin that can smooth, firm, sculpt and restore. Dr. Rivkin is highly regarded as a global authority on non-surgical cosmetic treatments and is dedicated to utilizing the most effective FDA-approved injectables available delivered with the safest most advanced techniques. A leader in his field, Dr. Rivkin pioneered and popularized the non-surgical nose job (injectable rhinoplasty) procedure in 2004, which has been widely adopted by doctors throughout the United States. Dr. Rivkin has also developed a number of other plastic surgery alternative procedures, utilizing techniques that are designed to ensure natural-looking, long-lasting results without significant pain, risks or recovery time.
"My practice is devoted to providing life-changing aesthetic transformations without surgery. By partnering with Affirm, our full range of treatments will now be accessible to a wider community, and help even more people look and feel their best, gain confidence and overcome their insecurities," says Dr. Alexander Rivkin.
More about Westside Aesthetics:
Founded by Yale-trained aesthetic expert Alexander Z. Rivkin, M.D., Westside Aesthetics excels at providing state-of-the-art, non-surgical aesthetic procedures that compete with the outcomes of plastic surgery. The clinic specializes in delivering non-invasive treatments in an intimate and luxurious setting.
Dr. Rivkin is an aesthetic expert and Assistant Clinical Professor at the David Geffen / UCLA School of Medicine. He is an international authority in his field and has been featured throughout the national and international media. He is best known nationally for pioneering and popularizing the Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty procedure.
Dr. Rivkin divides his time between patient care, clinical research, physician education, media appearances, and lecturing at scientific conferences throughout the world. Westside Aesthetics is located at 11645 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 800 in Los Angeles, CA. and 435 N Roxbury Dr. Ste 100 in Beverly Hills, CA.
For more information, please visit http://www.westsideaesthetics.com or call 310-443-5273.
