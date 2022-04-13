Annette Regan, PhD, of the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions public health program, along with co-investigators from UCLA and Baylor College of Medicine, has received a $1.27 million award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled Uptake, Safety, and Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines During Pregnancy.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annette Regan, PhD, of the USF School of Nursing and Health Professions public health program, along with co-investigators from UCLA and Baylor College of Medicine, has received a $1.27 million award from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research titled Uptake, Safety, and Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccines During Pregnancy. Over the next three years, this award will support one of the largest U.S. cohort studies to date in the area of the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, by combining national electronic medical records, insurance claims data, and Medicaid data.
"Congratulations to Dr. Regan and her team for this highly competitive NIH award," said USF School of Nursing and Health Professions Interim Dean Patricia F. Pearce. "Dr. Regan and her team's research will be integral in supporting informed vaccine decision-making during pregnancy and documenting the health effects of maternal vaccination for infants."
As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to unfold and evidence of the severe impacts on pregnant persons has emerged, Dr. Regan's research is addressing questions related to the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Her research will fill a key knowledge gap related to maternal and infant health promotion through the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to pregnant persons and ensure appropriately informed vaccine decision-making by parents and their healthcare providers.
Dr. Regan's background is in the epidemiological evaluation of maternal and child health programs, with specific expertise in the evaluation of maternal vaccination programs. Her research includes the application of complex epidemiological analyses to investigate three key areas of vaccine program evaluation: vaccine uptake, safety, and effectiveness. As principal investigator on several successfully funded national grants in the U.S. and Australia, Dr. Regan continues to lead foundational work on post-implementation assessment of the safety and effectiveness of influenza and pertussis vaccination during pregnancy. This research has extensively drawn from the use of existing cohort data to evaluate maternal and infant health outcomes following vaccination.
