MIAMI, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed Miami plastic surgeon and hair transplant specialist Dr. Anthony Bared recently participated in a study conducted by PubMed, MEDLINE, and Embase databases on the topic of facial hair transplantation for transgender patients. The research was conducted by looking at studies published through April 2020 discussing facial hair transplant in transmasculine patients. The goal of the study, published by Oxford University Press (Aesthetic Surgery Journal 2021,1-10), was to review current literature around the topic of facial hair transplantation to offer best practices and recommendations for surgeons providing this life-changing procedure that is becoming increasingly popular.
By determining common threads in the medical literature, invaluable conclusions were drawn during the study that have the potential to benefit thousands of patients worldwide. The review process began by looking at literature from the databases of PubMed, Embase and MEDLINE. Data was gathered from all relevant studies through April of 2020 and broken down so that valuable meta-analysis could be conducted. The data exported from these studies include demographics, outcomes, specific techniques, complications, side-effects and patient satisfaction. The results provided many useful conclusions that led Dr. Bared and his colleagues to create recommendations for surgeons serving transmasculine patients.
The study comes in the wake of the increasing demand for facial hair transplantation in transmasculine patients. Transmasculine patients, transgender individuals assigned female at birth but identifying as male, are a growing segment of the population seeking gender reassignment surgery. As such, research seeking to improve aesthetic factors in this group is seeing greater interest. Dr. Anthony Bared is an authority on plastic surgery and has a commitment to serving transgender patients.
Hair transplantation can play a life-changing role in the process of gender reassignment surgeries but tailoring the outcome to transmasculine patients requires greater specialization than most surgeons possess. Dr. Anthony Bared's clinic has seen an increased influx of transgender patients seeking hair restoration in recent years. Procedures such as eyebrow transplantation, hairline lowering and pubic hair transplants are common for male-to-female patients. On the other hand, female-to-male patients typically seek hair procedures that focus on beard and body hair. The study conducted by Dr. Bared and his colleagues provides valuable insight into the role that hair transplantation plays in the lives of transmasculine patients and maps out a surgical path to attaining optimal results.
Dr. Anthony Bared's medical training started with Otolaryngology at the University of Miami. He was later awarded a highly competitive fellowship by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. His credentials include being double board-certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Bared's office is located in Miami, FL. The doctor is recognized by patients and peers alike for his expertise in surgical and non-surgical procedures and treatments, especially hair transplantation.
