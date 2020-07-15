NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to appear on WebMD, the world's leading source for trustworthy medical information and timely health news, this Friday, July 17, 2020, speaking with Dr. John Whyte, WebMD's Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Fauci will discuss the troublesome uptick in COVID-19 cases sweeping parts of the country, how experts can better communicate risk (including to young people), and how it is possible to get past this crisis and live with the virus — without returning to lockdowns — while waiting for an effective vaccine.

The full interview will be available online at www.WebMD.com beginning at 9:30 AM ET this Friday.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.