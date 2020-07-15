NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is scheduled to appear on WebMD, the world's leading source for trustworthy medical information and timely health news, this Friday, July 17, 2020, speaking with Dr. John Whyte, WebMD's Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Fauci will discuss the troublesome uptick in COVID-19 cases sweeping parts of the country, how experts can better communicate risk (including to young people), and how it is possible to get past this crisis and live with the virus — without returning to lockdowns — while waiting for an effective vaccine.
The full interview will be available online at www.WebMD.com beginning at 9:30 AM ET this Friday.