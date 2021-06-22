ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveKidMD, a leading pediatric and sports medicine practice, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Ashika Sharma. A Southern California native, Dr. Sharma has been practicing pediatrics for over 10 years as well as sports medicine, covering ice hockey and football for high schools as well as numerous triathlons, marathons, rugby, Special Olympics, Dew Tour extreme sports, and the LA Wildcats professional XFL team.
Dr. Sharma is a dual board-certified pediatric and sports medicine specialist. An active member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, Dr. Sharma is a Southern California native who completed her undergraduate education at UCLA before doing pediatric residency training at CHOC Children's Hospital and sports medicine fellowship at Harbor-UCLA.
"We offer unparalleled comprehensive pediatric and sports medicine specialty care in our office, and now with the addition of Dr. Sharma, we can expand our availability to patients and families," said Dr. Chris Koutures of ActiveKidMD. "We have built an emphasis on individualized and personal care to each patient we see, from newborns to Olympic athletes, so Dr. Sharma's experience fits extremely well with our approach."
"My philosophy on practicing medicine is well aligned with that of Dr. Koutures," said Dr. Sharma. "I provide individualized, comprehensive, evidence-based care for families. I also believe in a team approach that allows for discussion and sharing of the decision-making process between the physician, patient, and their family. As a mother and pediatrician, my greatest joy is seeing my patients grow."
About ActiveKidMD
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Anaheim Hills, Calif., ActiveKidMD is one of the leading pediatric offices in Orange County. With an emphasis on the whole child, ActiveKidMD specializes not only in pediatric medicine, but also in pediatric sports medicine.
For more information, please visit http://www.activekidmd.com/.
