WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Poppas, MD, FACC, is the new president of the American College of Cardiology. Her term officially began today at the close of the ACC's Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology.
Poppas has been a long-standing leader of the College throughout her more than 20 years of membership. She previously served as president of the Rhode Island chapter, holding a seat on the ACC Board of Governors. She also served as Annual Scientific Session chair for ACC.15 where she led the scientific program planning for the conference's 13,000 professional attendees.
As a member of the Governance Committee, she helped spearhead the restructuring of the ACC's governance structure and process to ensure the ability of the College to be nimble, strategic, accountable and inclusive of the diverse needs of the global cardiovascular community. She's also held positions on the Cardiometabolic Strategic Work Group, Clinical Quality Committee and Women in Cardiology Council.
Poppas has been a member of the ACC Board of Trustees since 2010, most recently serving as vice president.
"I am honored to be serving as president and helping to advance the mission and vision of the College," Poppas said. "I'm particularly focused on continuing to expand our efforts in diversity and inclusion, clinician well-being and global expansion of education, science and quality."
Poppas is a professor of medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and chief of cardiology and director of the Lifespan Cardiovascular Institute at Rhode Island, The Miriam and Newport hospitals.
She received a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Wisconsin Medical School. Poppas completed her residencies in internal medicine at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics and in cardiovascular medicine at University of Chicago Hospitals.
Poppas specializes in valvular heart disease, heart disease in women, and echocardiography and heart disease in pregnancy and focuses her research on echocardiography and heart disease in women and the elderly.
Other ACC officers for 2020-2021 are Vice President Dipti Itchhaporia, MD, FACC; Board of Governors Chair Daniel Philbin, MD, FACC; and Treasurer Howard T. Walpole Jr., MD, MBA, FACC.
The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its 54,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.