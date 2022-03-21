NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Aviva Preminger has earned respect and prestige in her field with her extensive credentials and experience. Most importantly, the beautiful results she has achieved for patients has made her one of the top plastic surgeons and breast augmentation specialists in NYC. Dr. Preminger's exceptional reviews and five-star ratings have earned this distinguished award from Find Local Doctors.
Find Local Doctors is a user-friendly online directory, helping consumers connect with skilled physicians in their area who are well known for their expertise. Located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Dr. B. Aviva Preminger's boutique practice is dedicated to meeting patients' aesthetic plastic surgery needs. Dr. Preminger specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the face, breast and body. She uses the latest techniques and treatments, staying on the cutting-edge of plastic surgery. Dr. Preminger combines her training, experience and talent to generate superior outcomes in both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic surgery. Striving to be as minimally invasive as possible, Dr. Preminger oﬀers an extensive menu of services, including surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, breast surgery, mommy makeover and female rejuvenation surgery. Her goal is to provide each patient with a truly individualized treatment plan that reflects their personal cosmetic surgery goals. Dr. Preminger offers a compassionate approach and has had extensive success in creating stunning, natural-looking results.
"It is such an honor to be recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Plastic Surgeon. I am truly passionate about helping my patients look and feel their best," says Dr. B Aviva Preminger.
More about Dr. B. Aviva Preminger:
Dr. Preminger is an Ivy League-educated, board-certified plastic surgeon. She trained at some of the country's finest institutions, graduating magna cum laude from Harvard University. She later went on to receive her medical doctorate from Cornell University Medical College and completed her surgical training at the prestigious New York Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell/Columbia, training under some of the most renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeons in New York City. Throughout her career, Dr. Preminger has earned numerous accolades and recognition, including the Castle Connolly Top Doctor award.
For more information on the services offered by Dr. Preminger, please visit her website at http://www.premingermd.com, or contact her office, located at 969 Park Ave., Suite 1E in New York City, directly at (212)-706-1900.
Media Contact
Shana Ackerman, Aviva Preminger, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, (425) 503-1607, shanaleeackerman@gmail.com
SOURCE Aviva Preminger, MD Aesthetic Plastic Surgery