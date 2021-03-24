BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally recognized facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Babak Azizzadeh has been named a Top Doctor for 2021 by Castle Connolly, a leading healthcare research and information provider.
Dr. Azizzadeh has earned a Top Doctor recognition every year since 2011. The honor highlights Dr. Azizzadeh's ongoing commitment to providing his patients with quality care and support.
"It is a privilege to deliver the best care and support possible to my patients every day," Dr. Azizzadeh says. "I am proud that Castle Connolly recognizes my work with patients, and I will continue to do my part to showcase what it means to be a Top Doctor."
There are more than 850,000 practicing doctors nationwide. To identify the country's Top Doctors, Castle Connolly uses a rigorous research process.
Castle Connolly curates approximately 60,000 board-certified U.S. physicians and requests nominations. It surveys tens of thousands of practicing physicians by email and mail. This ensures that Castle Connolly's Top Doctors list reflects the latest in quality care.
After a doctor is nominated for a Top Doctor award, Castle Connolly's physician-led research team screens each nominee. The team confirms whether a doctor meets Castle Connolly's stringent requirements to be named one of the country's best. It evaluates a wide range of criteria, including:
- Professional qualifications
- Education
- Hospital and faculty appointments
- Research leadership
- Professional reputation
- Disciplinary history
Castle Connolly includes outcomes data in its research. It asks doctors in its survey to consider the training and clinical skills of physicians they nominate, along with their interpersonal skills.
For over two decades, Castle Connolly has been a trusted provider of unbiased healthcare provider information. It offers an online directory that people can use to evaluate healthcare providers in cities and towns across the country.
Dr. Azizzadeh is one of the leading facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons in the Los Angeles area. He practices at the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, where he helps patients explore safe, effective ways to revitalize their facial appearance.
For more on Dr. Azizzadeh and the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, visit http://www.facialplasticsbh.com.
About Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery:
Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Chairman and Director of the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, is one of the leading international experts in facial plastic surgery. His expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery has made him one of the most sought-after physicians. Dr. Azizzadeh's client list includes not only celebrities, executives, physicians and dignitaries from around the world, but also amazing people from all walks of life. He has been featured in The Oprah Winfrey Show, People Magazine, New York Times, Discovery Health, Los Angeles Times, Beverly Hills Courier and numerous other media outlets for his expertise in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Azizzadeh is one of a select group of surgeons who are double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. His plastic surgery colleagues have consistently chosen him as one of the Top Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.facialplasticsbh.com/
