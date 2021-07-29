BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Chairman and Director of the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery in Los Angeles, has been named one of Newsweek's Best Plastic Surgeons for rhinoplasty for 2021.
As one of the world's leading facial plastic and reconstructive surgeons, Dr. Azizzadeh takes a holistic approach to rhinoplasty surgery. Before nose surgery, Dr. Azizzadeh evaluates a patient and determines their eligibility for treatment. If Dr. Azizzadeh believes a patient is a good candidate for a nose job, he tailors the procedure to his patient. In doing so, Dr. Azizzadeh ensures his patient can undergo rhinoplasty to achieve a functional and natural-looking nose.
"I am truly honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of the top plastic surgeons in America. More important than these rankings, I pride myself in blending customized state-of-the-art techniques with an artistic approach to obtain the most natural and meaningful outcomes," Dr. Azizzadeh says. "I also believe in performing procedures that I can execute at the highest level. Finally, as many of those who know me can attest, I truly believe in safety and doing what's right for my patients by listening to their needs and treating them in an honest and compassionate manner. Thank you for trusting me to take care of you or your loved one."
Newsweek releases its list of the top-ranked plastic surgeons every year. In addition to rhinoplasty, Newsweek's list ranks plastic surgeons in the following categories:
- Breast augmentation
- Facelift
- Liposuction
To identify the top plastic surgeons in the United States, Newsweek conducts a national survey among plastic surgeons. Survey participants can recommend the best plastic surgeons in their state and across the country. And, participants can rank their peers according to several quality dimensions.
Newsweek's rankings feature the top 150 plastic surgeons for rhinoplasty, facelift, liposuction and the top 200 for breast augmentation. The rankings include a total of 387 plastic surgeons.
Along with earning a spot on Newsweek's list of the top plastic surgeons for rhinoplasty, Dr. Azizzadeh was recognized as a Top Doctor for 2021 by Castle Connolly, a leading healthcare research and information provider. Dr. Azizzadeh has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for 11 consecutive years.
Dr. Azizzadeh can perform rhinoplasty and other surgical and non-surgical procedures to help patients revitalize their facial appearance.

About Dr. Babak Azizzadeh and the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery:
Dr. Babak Azizzadeh, Chairman and Director of the CENTER for Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, is one of the leading international experts in facial plastic surgery. His expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery has made him one of the most sought-after physicians. Dr. Azizzadeh's client list includes not only celebrities, executives, physicians and dignitaries from around the world, but also amazing people from all walks of life. He has been featured in The Oprah Winfrey Show, People Magazine, New York Times, Discovery Health, Los Angeles Times, Beverly Hills Courier and numerous other media outlets for his expertise in facial plastic surgery. Dr. Azizzadeh is one of a select group of surgeons who are double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery as well as the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. His plastic surgery colleagues have consistently chosen him as one of the Top Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.facialplasticsbh.com/
