MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Professor Bankole A. Johnson, D.Sc., M.D., MBChB, MPhil, FRCPsych, DFAPA, Dip-ABAM, Dip-ABDA, FACFEI
Professor Johnson (2013 – 2019) served as The Dr. Irving J. Taylor Professor and Chair in the Department of Psychiatry, and Professor of Anatomy & Neurobiology, Medicine, Neurology, and Pharmacology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He directs all brain sciences across multiple departments at the School under the aegis of the Brain Science Research Consortium Unit, which grew in NIH funding from $21M-$35M from 2013-2018. Professor Johnson serves as the Director of the Clinical Neurobehavioral Center in Columbia.
Previously (2004 – 2013), Professor Johnson was the Alumni Professor and Chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences at the University of Virginia and was a Professor in the departments of Neuroscience and Medicine.
Professor Johnson graduated in Medicine from Glasgow University in 1982, and trained in Psychiatry at the Royal London, Maudsley, and Bethlem Royal Hospitals. Additional to his medical degree, he obtained a Master of Philosophy degree for his neurobiological research at the University of London and conducted studies in neuropsychopharmacology for his doctoral thesis (degree from Glasgow University) on the Medical Research Council unit at Oxford University. In 2004, Professor Johnson earned his Doctor of Science degree in Medicine from Glasgow University—the highest degree that can be granted in science by a British university.
Professor Johnson's primary area of research expertise is on ion channels, neuropsychopharmacology, molecular genetics, mathematics, neuroimaging, and medications for treating addictions. He holds several US and International patents in pharmacogenetics. Professor Johnson is a licensed physician and board-certified psychiatrist. He is the Principal Investigator on National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded research studies from basic science to molecular and clinical studies and has been funded continuously for over two decades. Professor Johnson has been awarded or been affiliated with over $40M in NIH funding. Professor Johnson's clinical expertise is in the fields of addiction, forensics, and disability assessment. Honors include service on numerous NIH reviews and other committees including special panels. Briefly, Professor Johnson was the 2001 recipient of the Dan Anderson Research Award for his "distinguished contribution as a researcher who has advanced the scientific knowledge of addiction recovery." He received the Distinguished Senior Scholar of Distinction Award in 2002 from the National Medical Association. Professor Johnson also was an inductee of the Texas Hall of Fame in 2003 for contributions to science, mathematics, and technology, and in 2006 he received the American Psychiatric Association's (APA's) Distinguished Psychiatrist Lecturer Award. In 2007, he was named as a Fellow in the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and in 2008 he was elected to the status of Distinguished Fellow of the APA. In 2009, he received the APA's Solomon Carter Fuller Award, honoring an individual who has pioneered in an area that has benefited significantly the quality of life for Black people. In 2010, he was named as a Fellow in the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology. He received the NIH's Jack Mendelson Award in 2013 for landmark discoveries in addiction science. In 2016, he received a Governor's citation for service on the Maryland Heroin and Opioid Emergency Task Force. In 2019, he will receive the R. Brinkley Smithers award from the American Association of Addiction Medicine.
Professor Johnson has served as Editor-in-Chief and on the Editorial Boards of prestigious medical journals and reviewed for more than 30 journals in pharmacology, neuroscience, and addictions. He has authored 161 peer-reviewed publications, received over 17,000 citations, has an i10 index of 155, and an h-index of 58.
Professor Johnson is the founder and was the Chairman of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a publicly listed pharmaceutical Company till august 2019 (now he is its Chief Medical Officer), which developed as a start-up at the University of Virginia.
