MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Baruch Tetri's career began in Israel where at the age of 14 he studied to become a Master Dental Technician. There his creation of a successful company providing top lab services to dentists proved to be not the end, but ironically a new professional beginning. Unleashing a burning desire to build upon his technical expertise, he began a study to practice dentistry. This led Dr. Tetri to dental school in Moscow, where he earned his first dental degree and initial surgical training. Dental laboratory artistry had propelled him to becoming a dentist, but it was all he had learned in the lab that set the tone for the unique, hands-on approach characterizing his practice today. He knew there was still so much more to learn. Determined to find the best, New York University in New York City beckoned. At NYU he earned his DDS in 2006, followed by a post-graduate periodontal degree in 2009. Today, from preventive and diagnostic treatment to rare restorative and pioneering microsurgical techniques, Dr. Tetri provides a uniquely patient-first approach to treatment and planning. His work today reflects nearly two decades of training, education, and successful practice. These combine in truly state-of-the-art treatment and doing more in less time.
