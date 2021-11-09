MALIBU, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 20 years of experience treating TMJ disorders, as well as cosmetic and restorative dentistry to correct the bite and realign the jaw, Dr. Perkins has been a trusted dentist for countless patients. As a result of his commitment to providing outstanding dental care, he has been selected as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist and TMJ Specialist by Find Local Doctors. This recognition is based on excellent patient reviews and five-star ratings across multiple online sources. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. Dr. Perkins and Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center are among an elite group of dental clinics receiving this distinguished award.
Dr. Bob Perkins is widely known as a true expert in his field. At his state-of-the-art practice, Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center, he utilizes cutting-edge equipment and the finest materials, techniques and advanced technology to treat temporomandibular disorder (TMJ) and sleep apnea. Dr. Perkins has significant training and experience to help determine the root cause of the problem and offers effective treatment options. He can provide relief with unique and efficient repositioning therapies to heal pain in the jaw, neck and teeth relating to TMJ, with the goal of correcting the bite and realigning the jaw in support of excellent oral health. Additionally, Dr. Perkins' continuing education in orthotropic, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry and facial aesthetics have furthered his commitment to helping his patients obtain beautiful smiles, proportional facial structures, non-constricted pathways and life without TMJ pain. This well-deserved award from Find Local Doctors reflects the consistent praise that Dr. Perkins has received due to his unrivaled credentials and personalized approach to treatment.
"Providing compassionate, patient-centric care is always my top priority, and I am thrilled to be recognized by Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Bob Perkins.
More About Dr. Bob Perkins:
A recognized leader and expert in the field of TMJ, Dr. Bob Perkins began his undergraduate educational training at the University of Southern California. He then attended the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, where he furthered his knowledge in cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and TMJ disorders. Southern California TMJ and Sleep Clinic, formerly known as Malibu TMJ, has three clinic locations in Malibu, CA - (24955 Pacific Coast Highway, Ste. C100), Los Angeles/ West Hollywood, CA - (9201 Sunset Blvd, #501) and in New York City - (18 E. 48th Street, # 501). For more information or to schedule a consultation at Southern California TMJ and Sleep Center, please visit http://www.socaltmjandsleepcenter.com or call 310-844-6589.
