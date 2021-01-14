Dr. BRANDT®'s NEW C Scription Brightening Serum with 20% THD Ascorbate, highest concentration of effective Vitamin C in skincare

For skin that's lost its light, a new serum from Dr. BRANDT® draws on a 25% concentration of clinical-grade brightening agents to restore clarity to dull complexions while supporting collagen production along the way. Introducing Bright This Way(TM) C Scription(TM) Brightening Serum.