FULLERTON, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global supply chains continue to be negatively impacted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. From disinfectant to medical supplies, product shortages have made it nearly impossible for the general public to secure essential items during the pandemic. One family-owned and operated oral hygiene company saw the scarcity as an opportunity to step up to the plate and offer solutions. Dr. Brite is a personal care manufacturer that has decided to shift its efforts to create and produce quality hand sanitizers and multipurpose soaps for the general public.
Not only is Dr. Brite's solution-based approach filling the dearth being felt in personal hygiene and sanitization stockpiles, but they are creating jobs for displaced workers at the same time. As of May, there are over 22 million Americans out of work. This move to refocus their efforts and answer the public's demand for quality disinfectants has wound up generating two positive outcomes.
Dr. Brite is a natural oral care company based in Fullerton, California. According to them, shifting its manufacturing to create CDC recommended alcohol-based hand sanitizers seemed like the logical move. "Our Protect hand sanitizer was previously only available to medical and dental professionals and we felt that we needed to make this great product available to our community in this time of need," Dr. Pooneh Ramezani, DDS CEO of Dr. Brite. "We focused all our efforts on procuring ingredients, bottles, and hiring hardworking people to ramp up our production, allowing us to get our hand sanitizers to our front line and essential worker heroes at the time where there was none."
Always wanting the best for their customers, Dr. Paris Sabo, MD, a breast cancer surgeon, and the company's co-founder, formulated the sanitizers and soaps that have now garnered over 2000 five star reviews. "As a surgeon, I wash my hands hundreds of times and even more now. My hands would be so dry, and it was painful to use a drug store alcohol-based hand sanitizer, so we created a moisturizing and nourishing product with germ-killing power of 70% alcohol."
As a socially conscious company, Dr. Brite continues to proudly support their community during this global health crisis. For every bottle sold, they will donate a shipment of hand sanitizers to front line and essential workers throughout the country. If you are a frontline hero and are in need of hand sanitizer, or if you know of an organization in need, please contact team@drbrite.com
