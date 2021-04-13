CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Brittany Dickinson is one of the finest cosmetic dentists in the city of Chicago. A graduate of the University of Florida, as well as the London School of Economics, Dr. Brittany loves continuing her education year after year. She holds degrees in Microbiology, Molecular Biology, Business, and Medical Sciences in addition to her dental education. She has several publications in the field of Periodontal Disease research and is a graduate of numerous additional cosmetic programs including The Dawson Academy in Tampa, Aesthetic Advantage in Manhattan, and FMR Full Mouth Rehabilitation. She is also an American Academy of Facial Aesthetics certified injector for Botox and Fillers.
Her practice, Sugar Fix (A Dental Loft), has been designed to make you feel relaxed and completely cared for. Nestled in the discreet Chicago neighborhood of Lakeview, Sugar Fix provides privacy and discretion to its often high-profile guests. Every detail has been hand-selected to bring relaxation and a sense of calm to your dental procedure. From weekly fresh flowers, spa candles, and cashmere blankets, to Netflix and Bose noise-canceling headphones, you're ensured to have the most relaxing hour of your day.
Dr. Brittany specializes in smile makeovers that often require a combination of treatments. Each guest is treated to a thoroughly customized plan that may include Invisalign, whitening, a gum lift, veneers, or crowns. She utilizes her extensive skill set to design natural, beautiful smiles and loves giving her guests the self-confidence to laugh and smile without hesitation.
"I want you to feel like yourself... as if you were born with this gorgeous smile!"
Learn more about Dr. Brittany Dickinson by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-brittany-dickinson/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Alana Garcia, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 4074864288, alana@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living