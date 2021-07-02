BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a bold and groundbreaking move, Maxim named Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon Dr. Cat Begovic, as one of Maxim's 2021 Hot 100.
Maxim magazine made the following statement, "While the list has previously consisted almost entirely of models, the balance of pulchritudinous power has shifted. While physical beauty is still an important part of the equation, our attraction algorithm takes many more factors into account...these women represent the leading lights in their chosen endeavors, setting an example for us all. Change is a good thing, we think you'll agree."
Her bio in the Maxim's 2021 Hot 100 reads: Genius, groundbreaking, and gorgeous - this world-renowned plastic surgeon is a graduate of Harvard and UCLA and is now one of the top aesthetic and reconstructive surgeons in Beverly Hills. But surgery isn't the only thing she does; Dr. Cat is also the star of the TV show Dr. 90210 on E! And is the creator and CEO of her well-known skincare line MD GLAM.
Being the first surgeon, albeit doctor and Harvard graduate to be on Maxim's hot 100 list is history in the making for re-defining beauty, but for Dr. Cat, breaking women free from societal stereotypes is something she has been doing her whole life. Dr. Cat has been a fitness and cover model throughout her schooling and professional career and unapologetically expresses her femininity and personal style while excelling in her traditionally male dominated field of plastic surgery. Her social media platform of over 1.2 million Instagram followers has been an inspiring light for women of all ages to believe and empower themselves and find freedom from the traditional constraints of society.
For Dr. Cat's Instagram go to https://www.instagram.com/beautybydrcat
