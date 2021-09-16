CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Channing Burks Chatmon has joined the nationally and internationally-recognized physician team at Fertility Centers of Illinois. Fertility Centers of Illinois serves patients throughout the Midwest and across the globe at several locations in the Chicagoland area.
Dr. Burks Chatmon is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and completed two fellowships; one in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and the other in recurrent pregnancy loss at University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Burks Chatmon earned her medical degree at the Indiana University School of Medicine before going on to complete her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Rush University Medical Center.
Her training and medical research around recurrent pregnancy loss affords her unique insight into the most cutting-edge treatment solutions in the field. She has also presented data to the medical community around evaluating ovarian egg supply, assessing oocyte (egg) health and viability, and analyzing success rates with frozen embryos, single embryo transfers and genetic screening of embryos prior to transfer.
"I consider it an honor to be able to stand alongside my patients during their journey," says Dr. Burks Chatmon. "I look forward to helping patients fulfill their dream of family, and I am excited to do so as a member of the esteemed Fertility Centers of Illinois family."
Dr. Burks Chatmon will begin seeing patients October 25th at the Hoffman Estates and Glenview offices and is receiving a warm welcome from the Fertility Centers of Illinois family.
"We are proud and excited to welcome Dr. Burks Chatmon to our physician team," explains Dr. Christopher Sipe, President of Fertility Centers of Illinois. "Her passion and drive to help others combined with her knowledge and experience will help patients overcome an infertility and/or a recurrent pregnancy loss diagnosis."
For more than 35 years, Fertility Centers of Illinois has helped thousands of couples begin their families with more than 42,000 babies born. Fertility Centers of Illinois has earned a reputation for being early to the market for state of the art technology and currently serves as the premier and largest fertility center in the Midwest region.
To learn more about Fertility Centers of Illinois or to book an appointment with Dr. Burks Chatmon, please visit http://www.fcionline.com or call 877-324-4483.
# # #
Fertility Centers of Illinois (FCI) is one of the leading fertility treatment practices in the United States, providing advanced reproductive endocrinology services for over 35 years with more than 42,000 babies born. With a 13-physician team of nationally and internationally recognized doctors who treat thousands of patients each year, the practice has earned a reputation for medical and clinical excellence and continues to invest in the latest state-of-the-art technologies and research. FCI offers a comprehensive range of fertility treatments with an emphasis on in vitro fertilization, third party reproduction, egg donation, gestational carriers, genetic embryo screening, and egg freezing/oocyte vitrification, allowing patients to receive all of their care at one center. As the premier and largest fertility practice in the Midwest region, Fertility Centers of Illinois serves patients in the Chicagoland region, northern Indiana, and southern Wisconsin. Patients receive individualized care with accommodating financial options and a free patient support program. Learn more by calling 877-324-4483 or visiting fcionline.com
Media Contact
Gina Kremer Cannon, GKC PR, +1 8473610506, gina@gkcpr.com
SOURCE Fertility Centers of Illinois