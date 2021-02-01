TIJUANA, Mexico, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Long before the outbreak of the COVID-19 health contingency, Mexico was already one of the most sought-after medical tourism destinations in the world. Just over one million travelers from different countries arrive in Mexico to seek health services for treatments that are not covered by most medical insurances or that require an important investment.
Although the reduction in travel during the pandemic, medical tourism destinations in Mexico, such as Baja California, Nuevo Leon, and Quintana Roo, are expected to welcome in 2021 a high volume of patients in search of medical specialties, including the hair transplant industry as one of the most distinguished in the country.
The New Normal for Hair Transplants in Mexico
The impact on hair transplant in Mexico as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency has developed a significant change, where safety protocols have been improved to stop the spread of the virus while continuing providing high quality treatments according to the new normal.
As stated by the ISHRS, one of the main authorities on hair restoration treatments, who gave the green light to surgical hair transplantation procedures during the ongoing pandemic. In the case of Mexico, health tourism has been seriously affected by the arrival of the coronavirus, however, Dr. Jorge Cortez, Medical Director at Hair Center Mexico, has remained optimistic, stating that 2021 promises to be a year of recovery for the hair transplant industry.
Mexico is favored by several reasons, including its proximity to the largest exporting markets of medical tourists and the fact that the quality of hair transplant procedures is the same as in developed countries but at much more reasonable prices. Health tourism is thought to significantly contribute to the recovery of the Mexican economy hit by COVID-19, as this type of tourism is a great opportunity for the country.
In 2019, Mexico left an estimated revenue of 23 billion dollars according to reports by El Financiero, a well-known Mexican economic and financial newspaper.
Tijuana as the First Option for Hair Transplants
In recent years, the border city of Tijuana, Baja California has become one of the first options for tourists searching for hair loss treatments. Dr. Cortez believes that most of his patients prefer to make a short drive to Tijuana or take a flight to San Diego, California, because of the closeness to the neighboring countries. However, it is worth mentioning that all air passengers arriving to the U.S. from a foreign country must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test according to CDC's new requirements. For those traveling by car, it is not necessary to present the test.
Also, in the opinion of Dr. Jorge Cortez, there has been an increase in the number of patients taking advantage of the pandemic to undergo hair transplant treatments in Tijuana.
Despite the current contingency, his commitment to keep offering high quality hair loss solutions has perfectly matched with a strict series of preventive measures implemented at his clinic; Hair Center Mexico makes efforts to attract patients who cannot find in their countries a budget-friendly hair transplant, always remembering that the clinic strictly follows the guidelines and recommendations to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
Measures to prevent Covid-19 at Hair Center Mexico
The prompt adaptation of Hair Center Mexico to the new normal has gained the confidence of potential patients who wish to restore their hair. Dr. Cortez, encourages his patients to follow the health and safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Among the protocols that have been implemented, patients must answer a questionnaire one week before the consultation or treatment in order to be aware of their health condition.
Anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus in the past 10 days or has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive person within the past 14 days cannot be present at the clinic. Additionally, every person must wear a mask and have a health screening, including employees, doctors, patients, and visitors. For everyone's health and safety, access will be limited to the patient only, but if needing assistance, the visitor will be asked to stay at the waiting room until the consultation and/or procedure is concluded.
Air filters and ultraviolet light lamps are just some of the measures that are applied regardless of the presence or absence of the coronavirus, this way the doctor's offices and operating rooms remain perfectly sanitized.
About Dr. Cortez's Hair Transplant Clinic in Tijuana
Located less than 30 minutes from San Diego International Airport, Hair Center Mexico provides hair restoration treatments, where patients will enjoy first class facilities, a highly experienced medical personnel, and considerable savings compared to hair transplant clinics in countries such as the US and Canada. Some of the services patients will find available include hair transplants using the modern FUE technique and the classic FUT method, as well as the platelet-rich plasma PRP injection therapy.
The main commitment is to continue offering permanent solutions to hair loss problems at affordable prices and without compromising the quality of the results. Despite the current situation, local and international patients will be assured of receiving a hair transplant within a totally safe location.
