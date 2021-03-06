KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Cristyn Watkins, owner and founder of acclaimed medical spa aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness in Kansas City, Missouri is thrilled to offer her patients the opportunity to save even more on their favorite treatments and services by expanding the benefits of her LUXE aNū membership program.
"We value our LUXE aNū members!" says Dr. Watkins. "New this year, we are offering our LUXE members even more savings by allowing them to combine their 10% off LUXE DISCOUNT with some other promotions!"
Here's one example of how LUXE members can save even more:
For March, aNū is offering Wrinkle-Free Week (WFW) from March 8th to 12th, where patients will receive $50 off 30 units or more of Botox® and 90 units or more of Dysport®. In addition to receiving $50 off, LUXE members will also be able to save their usual LUXE discount of 10% off.
Here's how this extra savings looks when it's broken down:
40 units of Botox at $13/unit = $520
LUXE 10% discount = $52 off
WFW = $50 off
Total = $418
This makes Botox only $10.45 per unit this week for valued LUXE members! Plus, they can combine with Allé and Aspire coupons!
How LUXE membership works
Luxe membership is only $150 per month. Members receive a monthly $125 credit for their monthly membership fee, which will be banked for use toward future treatments and/or product purchases and never expires. Members will also receive an initial gift of one complimentary Refresh IV Nutritional Infusion session and enjoy exclusive invites to members-only discounts and events.
In addition to receiving 10% off all services and products at aNū, LUXE members get to select one FREE treatment every month from the following list:
- 30-minute Express Facial
- Brow or lip wax
- 20-minute Infrared Sauna treatment
- B12 Injection
- Glutathione Injection
- 20-minute LED LightStim Facial Therapy session
- Glow Peel
- Turbo Shot
- 30-minute Float Pod session
- Annual aesthetic consultation and analysis
- 15-minute wellness introduction consultation with a nurse practitioner (NP)
*Excludes MD/NP wellness visits, regenerative therapy and CoolSculpting®
"You can make well-being and self-care part of your lifestyle by becoming a LUXE member," says Dr. Watkins.
To learn more about aNū's LUXE membership, please call 321-339-1001 today or visit aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness online and request a consultation.
aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness has two convenient locations:
10090 NW Prairie View Rd., Kansas City, MO 64153
AND
547 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64106
Phone: (816) 359-3310
Email: info@anuaesthetics.com
About Dr. Cristyn Watkins
Dr. Cristyn Watkins is the owner and visionary of aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness. She is involved in every aspect of the practice and works alongside her expert medical and aesthetics staff.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Dr. Watkins attended the University of Kansas for her bachelor's degree in human biology and completed her medical training in New York City and New Jersey. Dr. Watkins is board-certified in family medicine and was chief resident and Most Honored Resident of Family Medicine at her training program. She focuses her entire practice on advanced medical aesthetics, regenerative medicine, healthy aging and personalized wellness medicine.
Dr. Watkins is a certified Master Injector by the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine and Surgery in neurotoxin, cosmetic fillers and chemical peels. She enjoys patient consultations, which allow her to discuss all of the aesthetic options with her patients, as well as performing aesthetic injectables for revealing the natural transformation her patients desire.
Dr. Watkins is certified in bio-identical hormones, medical weight loss and functional/metabolic/nutrition medicine. She has a passion for patient wellness and healthy aging and has a desire for all patients to achieve this lifestyle. For the last decade, she has treated diabetes, heart disease, thyroid conditions and menstrual and hormone conditions. She has been treating obesity and hormone-related issues to overcome these conditions and has been very successful at helping patients achieve a healthier, happier and slimmer self!
Dr. Watkins is also passionate about regenerative medicine and focuses much of her recent research and practice on advanced therapies such as exosomes, ozone, PRP, peptides and IV nutritional therapy. She is a National Regenerative Medicine Trainer for nurse practitioners with RegenEd.
Dr. Watkins is an active member of The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M), The Metabolic Medical Institute, The Institute for Functional Medicine, The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) and The American Academy of Family Physicians.
About aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness
aNū Aesthetics & Optimal Wellness has been Kansas City's premier aesthetics and wellness clinic since 2011, under the direction of owner Dr. Cristyn Watkins, a board-certified physician who practices aesthetics and functional medicine full-time at aNū along with her dedicated staff.
Located in Kansas City, aNū Aesthetics has developed an outstanding reputation by offering the ultimate patient experience through an atmosphere of professionalism, personal attention and excellence in care. aNū's mission is to touch patients and the community through our dedicated staff, services and personalized care, providing an environment of self-care, wellbeing and optimal health.
