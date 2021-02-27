SHAWNEE, Kan., Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Daniel Christiansen started seeing patients at Resolute Dermatology's new Shawnee office on February 8, 2021. He looks forward to providing dermatology services, including Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, to patients in Shawnee, Kansas and the surrounding communities.
Dr. Christiansen is a Board Certified and Mohs fellowship trained dermatologist. He attended Washington University in St. Louis with a B.A. in Biology and received his doctorate in medicine from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. He attended Kansas University Medical Center for an internal medicine internship and completed his dermatology training plus fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Christiansen is passionate about providing individualized skin care and does not believe in a 'one size fits all' approach to healthcare. He focuses on preventative skin cancer screenings and has expertise in treating multiple skin conditions. His extensive skin surgery experience and training in reconstructive techniques enables him to find skin cancers earlier, to achieve the best cosmetic results.
Dr. Christiansen is the proud father of three little girls and enjoys spending his free time with the family. Dr. Christiansen and his wife are proud to call Kansas home and look forward to raising their family here.
About Resolute Dermatology: Dr. Christiansen founded Resolute Dermatology with the purpose of providing an improved dermatology experience with decreased wait times, decreased costs, and improved patient satisfaction. A team of experienced healthcare professionals was brought together to achieve this patient centric vision. The Resolute Dermatology office features new state of the art equipment and is designed around patient comfort. Come experience the Resolute Difference for yourself.
