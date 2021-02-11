SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Daniel Savarino of the Apex Center For Regenerative Medicine for 2020. Dr. Savarino is an established and highly skilled physician with over a decade of experience in Sports Medicine.
Dr. Savarino received his medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed a Family Practice Residency at North Shore – LIJ Hospital at Plainview, where he served as Chief Resident in 2007-2008.
Upon completion of his residency, Dr. Savarino covered the orthopedic, trauma, pediatric, sports and total joint clinic at Nassau University Medical Center, an active Level 1 Trauma Center in Long Island, New York.
Dr. Savarino then completed a Sports Medicine Fellowship at North Shore -LIJ Plainview. There he worked with two NCAA colleges and several local high schools, covering multiple sports from the sidelines and treating injured patients in the training room. He also covered major events including the NYC Marathon, NYC Triathlon, Long Island Marathon and Golden Gloves Boxing.
Before opening his practice, Apex Center For Regenerative Medicine, Dr. Savarino worked in one of the busiest Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practices in New York City. During that same time, he performed over 10,000 procedures including Tenex, PRP (Platelet enriched plasma), stem cells and ultrasound guided injections. This experience makes him one of the most experienced practitioners in his specialty. Patients have traveled from different parts of America and from different countries for his expertise.
Most recently, Dr. Savarino received his RMSK. The Registered in Musculoskeletal® (RMSK®) sonography certification is the highest standard of musculoskeletal ultrasound practice and promotes best practices for enhanced patient safety. By earning the musculoskeletal ultrasound certification, Dr. Savarino has demonstrated cutting-edge knowledge and skills needed to provide top care to his patients.
Dr. Savarino currently offers non-surgical aesthetics, body contouring, age management medicine, bioidentical hormone replacement, and medical weight loss at the Apex Center for Regenerative Medicine. He continues to expand his skills learning the most advanced regenerative and non-surgical procedures to help his patients look and feel great without the need for surgery and the lengthy recovery associated.
Dr. Savarino holds a firm belief that most surgeries can be avoided by using the latest technologies and advanced procedures.
