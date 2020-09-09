The Ultimate MANual. Men's health has been ignored and we saw how Covid 19 affected men more than women. Obesity, diabetes and Hypertension are on the rise. Prostate cancer is a silent killer. Men's approach to this is " if it is not broken, leave it alone". That is a wrong approach. We need to change our lifestyle, diet and way of life. As doctors we are fixing diseases not healthcare. This book gives you secrets to longevity and Health. Ladies get a copy and make your men healthy.