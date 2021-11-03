CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Deepa Verma is double board-certified in family medicine and integrative holistic medicine. She graduated magna cum laude from The College of NJ and is a graduate of Rutgers Medical School in New Jersey (formerly known as Robert Wood Johnson Medical School). Dr. Verma completed her family medicine residency at Somerset Medical Center and was elected chief resident. She founded Synergistiq Integrative Health, her private practice, in 2013, during a very challenging time in her life.
Recently, she has expanded and created Continuum, an offspring of Synergistiq. Services include IV therapy, bioidentical hormones, exosomes, peptides, gut health, weight loss, detox, aesthetics, medical marijuana, and more. When she is not busy raising her three boys, she enjoys music, the beach, healthy cooking, reading, exercising, and hopes to travel the world one day. She is an accomplished dancer and tennis player. She also enjoys being competitive in any sports or games. She has always harbored a passion for healthy and happy living and instills those same personal values in her patients. Her philosophy and approach to optimal living resonate in how she practices medicine… "holistically." Spreading the wealth means spreading health. She is a key opinion leader for Pathway Genomics, and a faculty speaker for A4M, AMMG, and AMMPA. Dr. Verma has appeared as a medical advisor on NBC daytime Show and is a regular on Tampa Bay News 9 channel in Florida.
Graduated as #1 in the Top 10 in Holistic MD in Florida
Integrative medicine is healing-oriented medicine that takes account of the whole person, treating the mind, body & spirit synergistically, not as separate and independent entities. It emphasizes the therapeutic relationship and makes use of all appropriate therapies, both conventional and alternative. There is always a time and place for conventional medicine, and likewise for alternative medicine. Integrative medicine is a philosophy that neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternative medicine uncritically. It recognizes that good medicine should be based on good science, be inquiry-driven, and be open to new paradigms. Integrative medicine utilizes natural, effective, and less invasive interventions when appropriate, such as Ayurvedic medicine, homeopathy, & acupuncture. The broader concepts of integrative medicine focus on the promotion of health, prevention of illness, and treatment of disease. Synergistiq Integrative Health encourages anti-aging, healthy nutrition, weight loss, and holistic wellness.
Through the optimization of health and synergy of body, mind & spirit, one can eliminate the need for dependence on prescription medications and avoid the curse of "bad genes." Unhealthy and mindless living accelerates the predisposition to heart disease, diabetes, obesity, hormonal imbalance, endocrine "dis-ease" and a myriad of other medical conditions.
Because we truly value you and your health, we want to spend as much time as we can with you, getting to know you and discussing how we can start you on your journey to a healthier and happier version of yourself. The mission of Synergistiq Integrative Health is to promote wellness and fitness which ultimately manifests as good health and happiness along with optimal aging. Preventative medicine is crucial in keeping the body disease-free, because, without health, life is nothing. Without health, life is not life; it is only a state of languor and suffering – an image of death – Buddha.
Age is simply a number. It is never too early or too late to take control of your health and start taking care of yourself. No matter where you may be in life, you always have the chance to not only feel better but to feel your best. You don't have to be better than everybody else…you just have to be better than you have ever been. So why wait? Yesterday you said today. When you feel like quitting, think about why you started. If you don't like starting over, stop quitting.
Make this your new mantra….BE HEALTHY. BE HAPPY. BE AWESOME!
