RESTON, Va., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help disseminate information about the healing properties of Nigella Sativa, Dr. Dima is offering her COSMINOLOGY skincare products FREE OF CHARGE while supplies last. Dr. Dima wants to share her professional expertise, personal opinions and positive energy with everyone through her DermaDeal Act.
Dr. Dima Ali has been practicing Aesthetic and Anti-Aging Medicine in Northern Virginia at Wellmedica for over 20 years. She is also the creator of a botanically based skincare line COSMINOLOGY that she started developing as a teenager growing up in North Africa where she had access to hundreds of ancient herbal remedies and raw ingredients that are indigenous to that region. One of these "secret" ingredients used in her formulations is Nigella Sativa, known as the "seed of blessings." The medicinal value of Nigella Sativa dates back over 2000 years, and its legendary healing power is mentioned in the Bible, the Torah, and the Koran. After decades of personal use and research, Dr. Dima believes that Nigella Sativa is one of the most powerful, all-natural anti-oxidant healing remedies in the universe.
Nigella Sativa is known to be an effective treatment on acne, atopic dermatitis, blemishes, wrinkles and even rosacea. In fact, Dr. Dima states, "there are numerous clinical studies on the use of Nigella Sativa as an effective anti-microbial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and even anti-carcinogenic agent. Recent clinical trials are investigating the possibility that Nigella Sativa might also be an effective treatment for viral upper respiratory illnesses. Nigella Sativa has known immune boosting properties and may even play a role in the prevention of such illnesses."
Dr. Dima Ali and WellMedica of Reston, Virginia are officially conducting their own randomized, controlled study on the topical use of Nigella Sativa. If you are interested in participating in this study, please contact us for pre-screening at 703-870-2729 or inquiries@wellmedica.com.
