LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafetyStratus, the most user-friendly provider of Environmental, Health, Safety (EHS) software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Donald Baker as a member of the SafetyStratus Advisory Board. In this role, Baker, who will be based out of Colorado, brings his many years of medical expertise and teaching aptitude to further solidify SafetyStratus as the enterprise EHS software leading the field in shaping relevant solutions by learning from industry experts.
Prior to joining SafetyStratus, Baker was Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Florida, and was associated with the emergency medicine residency at Osceola Regional Medical Center. After graduating with distinction from medical school at the University of Alberta, he spent his internship in internal medicine before accepting a residency in diagnostic radiology. He then transitioned to family medicine followed by emergency medicine, experiencing global opportunities to advance in both fields, including holding the various positions of practicing physician, hospitalist, and medical director. Bringing with him over 45 years of experience in the medical profession, Baker is remaining cognizant of various modalities of care by lending his expertise as a telemedicine provider.
In his new role with SafetyStratus, Baker will advise on the needs of healthcare and medical research initiatives with an emphasis on assisting developers in building out SafetyStratus' unified SaaS platform to be continually responsive to the changing requirements in medicine and academia.
"I've seen SafetyStratus grow in the EHS market and evolve to address challenges for so many individual organizations' needs in research." Baker said, "SafetyStratus has the drive to keep progressing. The commitment to evidence-based strategies and customer-centric mindset that underlie SafetyStratus' development strongly resonate with me and I am proud to have the opportunity to contribute knowledge from my own journey."
Cary Usrey, Vice President of Operations at SafetyStratus, said, "An essential piece of our plans for SafetyStratus' future has been establishing partnerships with industry experts. The invested effort we have put into these key relationships over the last several years solidifies SafetyStratus' position as leading the enterprise EHS SaaS market for usability. Dr. Baker supplies us with that deep industry knowledge and an almost staggering wealth of experience in caregiving, furthering our reach in the essential industries of Academia and Medicine. We are so glad to have him on our team."
