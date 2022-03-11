INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare is a popular topic at all times of the year. In the winter, people battle dry, cracked skin due to things like lower humidity and furnaces drying out the air. In the summer, the skin needs to be guarded against things like pesky bugs. Those with more serious concerns, like Eczema, struggle to maintain serious symptoms year-round.
"Dr. Doug" Strobel was aware of the variety of skincare concerns when he developed his famous "Miracle Balm." As a Medical Doctor, he had seen it all, and he knew that the solution had to be as multifaceted as the problem. At the same time, it also had to be effective, and above all, simple. "The more complex the solution, the more targeted it has to be," explains Strobel, "My formulas are made with minimal ingredients to make sure that everyone can use them."
Strobel knew that, along with simplicity, he needed to ensure that his products got the job done. He put his neurologist training to work and came up with a shortlist of the best organic, natural skincare ingredients available. This included seven items:
- Beeswax;
- Coconut oil;
- Shea butter;
- Olive oil;
- Vitamin E;
- Lavender essential oil;
- Peppermint essential oil.
Each of these ingredients brought its own set of potent-yet-safe benefits to the skincare game, and Strobel found the best way to combine them to deliver those benefits with synergistic effect. Once he had his formula perfected, he brought it to dermatologists and pediatricians that he knew in order to ensure that they were genuinely as safe as they were effective.
The result of this process was Dr. Doug's Miracle Balm, the ultimate skincare formula, developed by a neurologist, tested by a dermatologist, and approved by both dermatologists and pediatricians alike.
While there are many factors that make the balms effective, the use of clean, organic ingredients lies at the heart of the label's success. "Our ingredients are all-natural, organic, and sourced from all over the world to ensure quality as well as ethical integrity," says Strobel, adding that the effect of this scrupulous selection and sourcing isn't lost on customers, "We got a review, 'I love using products where you actually recognize the ingredients' ...it's a readable label filled with organic ingredients that genuinely love the skin. The whole product loves the skin."
This simple, clean approach to product development has allowed the Dr. Doug's Miracle Balms brand to grow into an effective, family-friendly option for anyone struggling with skincare. Its organic ingredients make it a highly effective solution that can address anything from dry hands to cracked feet to bug protection, exercise recovery, Eczema management, and more. Each Dr. Doug's balm isn't just another topical option. It's a skincare solution that truly loves the skin.
About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com.
