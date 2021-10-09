ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Earl Stephenson, Jr., a board-certified plastic surgeon in Atlanta, GA been his talent and "eye" as a fine artist with his unique surgical skills and cutting-edge technology to create beautiful, lasting outcomes for his patients.
Renowned for his warmth, compassion, and ability to communicate even the most complex media al information in terms and layman can understand, he is a:
- Frequent guest on local TV shows, such as "Atlanta & Company."
- Sought-after speaker for commencement ceremonies around the country, as well as community events.
- Recognized expert on both plastic and reconstructive surgery, often quoted as a news source in publications.
- Contributor to local magazines.
- Lecturer on the treatment of facial injury.
As a result of his quest for the highest levels of professionalism, he is one of:
- A very small number of plastic surgeons nationwide with degrees in both dentistry and medicine.
- Only three practitioners in the Greater Atlanta Metro area to be dually certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
- Only a dozen surgeons in the U.S to perform complete nasal reconstruction for cancer patients.
Surgical Training:
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center)
- General surgery (Atlanta Medical Center)
- Plastic surgery (University of Tennessee-Chattanooga/Erlanger Medical Center Chattanooga)
Specialties and Unique Skills:
- Aesthetic eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty)
- Facelifts
- Fat grafting, offering fat transfers for the face
- Chin Enhancements
- Neck lift
- Skincare
Learn more about Dr. Earl Stephenson by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/earl-stephenson/
