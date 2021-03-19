AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor, Dr. Edward D. Buckingham, M.D., recently spoke with Castle Connolly about how to prevent and reverse the effects of aging. The interview was part of a regular program Castle Connolly does with the website Everyday Health.
In the original interview, Dr. Buckingham described his ultimate goal as creating the look of "a completely rejuvenated, natural-looking face without any evidence that anything's been done."
He noted that the cause behind the effects of visible aging include 3 factors—skin changes, volume loss and gravitational changes. These factors will be the same for everyone but experienced to different degrees based on intrinsic factors like ethnicity and extrinsic factors which would be external and environmental effects.
To limit the effects of extrinsic factors, Dr. Buckingham emphasized a point driven home by dermatologists and plastic surgeons alike—wear sunscreen, always. Volume loss, Dr. Buckingham said, was best addressed by using a patient's fat cells in a surgical procedure called an autologous fat transfer. In the procedure, fat is taken from one part of the body and used via injection to "recreate a youthful face."
The doctor also emphasized the importance of a good skincare routine that includes sun protection, Vitamin C, and retinol or retin-A. By combing a good skincare routine with working with a qualified physician, Dr. Buckingham believes patients experiencing visible signs of aging can achieve a natural and rejuvenated look.
