World-renowned cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon, author and researcher, Dr. Dayan of Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno/Tahoe, NV, will be sharing his plastic surgery expertise.
RENO, Nev., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Erez Dayan is an upcoming guest on Sirius XM's Doctors Radio (channel 110) program, hosted by Dr. Sherrell Aston. They will discuss the topic of "New Technology and Aesthetic Surgery" on Tuesday, June 14th from 6-8 pm. Doctors Radio gives listeners the opportunity to learn about the latest in health news and get advice from the nation's top medical experts. In addition to the radio broadcast, Dr. Dayan will also be sharing his deep knowledge as a faculty member at the Vegas Cosmetic Surgery & Aesthetic Dermatology Symposium taking place June 8-11, 2022, at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. He will be conducting live presentations for meeting attendees on June 9th.
Patients come from all over the country to visit Dr. Erez Dayan at his practice, Avance Plastic Surgery Institute in Reno/Tahoe, NV, for the very best in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.
Dr. Dayan is an active international educator, key opinion leader and lecturer. Over the past 10 years, he has published and presented his work on over 150 occasions, not only in the United States but also in China, Taiwan, the Middle East, Europe and South America. Dr. Dayan completed his training at the elite Harvard Plastic Surgery Program before going on to achieve a fellowship in aesthetic surgery at the world-class Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute. From cosmetic procedures such as facelifts, breast augmentations, rhinoplasty, and tummy tucks, to more customized, unique treatments such as radiofrequency or ultrasound skin tightening, MOHS reconstruction and fat transfers, Dr. Dayan applies both a caring and precision-based approach to his practice, utilizing the latest technology available.
"I am looking forward to sharing my knowledge on the Sirius XM broadcast and at the prestigious Vegas Cosmetic Surgery symposium. Aesthetic technology is rapidly evolving to provide our patients with optimal outcomes and minimal downtime. It is an exciting time." says Dr. Erez Dayan.
More about Dr. Erez Dayan:
Avance Plastic Surgery Institute, located at 5588 Longley Lane in Reno, Nevada, is one of the foremost plastic surgery institutes of its kind. Dr. Dayan's practice offers cutting-edge technology, advanced surgical procedures and a full range of aesthetic facial and body treatments.
To schedule a consultation or for more information on upcoming events, please call 775-800-4444 or visit http://www.avanceplasticsurgery.com.
Dr. Erez Dayan, Avance Plastic Surgery, (775) 800-4444, info@avanceinstitute.com
